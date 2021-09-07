Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 7th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Protests disrupt traffic ahead of German car show

By Press Association
September 7 2021, 1.02pm
An activist hangs from a gantry over the A9 motorway near Furholzen in the direction of Munich during a banner campaign (dpa/AP)
An activist hangs from a gantry over the A9 motorway near Furholzen in the direction of Munich during a banner campaign (dpa/AP)

Environmental activists protesting against car culture have disrupted traffic on several major roads around Munich before the opening of a leading auto show in the German city.

Demonstrators against the IAA Mobility fair unfurled banners with slogans such as “Block IAA”, in some cases abseiling from highway bridges to do so, the news agency dpa reported.

At one location, they pasted over a highway sign with the words: “Smash Car Lobby & Industry.”

Police and fire service officers ended the protests, and the affected stretches of autobahn were reopened by lunchtime.

More protests are expected on Friday, though organisers have not specified what they plan to do.

The IAA Mobility fair, which takes place every two years, opens on Tuesday. The event is held every two years and is taking place in Munich for the first time. It previously took place in Frankfurt.

The show moved after the German Association of the Automotive Industry changed the concept of the show to change its focus and include more discussion of environmental issues, new technologies and innovation as well as other modes of transportation, including e-scooters and bicycles.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier