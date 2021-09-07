Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 7th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

British Airways boss: Travel rules are ‘not fit for purpose’

By Press Association
September 7 2021, 1.14pm
The UK’s traffic light system for international travel is ‘not fit for purpose’, the boss of British Airways has claimed (Liam McBurney/PA)
The UK’s traffic light system for international travel is ‘not fit for purpose’, the boss of British Airways has claimed (Liam McBurney/PA)

The UK’s traffic light system for international travel is “not fit for purpose”, the boss of British Airways has claimed.

Chief executive Sean Doyle said rules relating to coronavirus testing and quarantine for arriving travellers must be simplified.

The requirements vary depending on whether someone is arriving from a green, amber or red location, and whether or not they are fully vaccinated.

The lists are updated every three weeks, with the next changes due next week.

A wider overhaul of the rules is scheduled to take place by October 1.

Mr Doyle said Government policy is “the biggest single enabler” of airlines recovering from the virus crisis.

He went on: “We had the traffic light system over the summer.

“There was some progress made.

“But I think it’s not fit for purpose.

“It needs to be simplified.

“It needs to be adapted in the same way that we see in Europe and in the US.”

He added: “We’d encourage the Government to look at seizing that opportunity in the next few weeks.

“Aviation needs the same crack of the whip economically as other sectors are getting domestically.

“We’re not at the minute under the current system.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier