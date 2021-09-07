Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Four in five over-16s in UK fully vaccinated against Covid-19, figures show

By Press Association
September 7 2021, 2.47pm Updated: September 7 2021, 4.09pm
Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine (Nick Potts/PA)
Four in five people in the UK aged 16 and over are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, latest figures show.

A total of 43,535,098 second doses have now been delivered since the vaccination rollout began nine months ago.

This is the equivalent of 80.1% of all people aged 16 and over.

In Wales, 2,192,341 second doses have been given, the equivalent of 84.1% of the 16-plus population.

This is ahead of the other three nations of the UK, with Scotland now on 82.3% (3,742,826 second doses), England on 79.7% (36,422,613 second doses) and Northern Ireland on 78.5% (1,177,318 second doses).

The latest figures have been published by the UK’s four health agencies.

They also show that an estimated 88.8% of people in the UK aged 16 and over have received one dose of vaccine.

Two nations have given a first dose to more than nine in 10 people in this age group – Scotland (90.8%) and Wales (90.6%).

England is currently on 88.6% and Northern Ireland is on 86.2%.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: “It is a phenomenal achievement that four in five adults across the UK have now received both Covid-19 vaccines, which have built a wall of defence around the UK and are allowing us to live safely with this virus.

“It is fantastic to see so many leading companies doing everything they can to help encourage young people to get the jab – from Tik Tok to MTV, as well as other household names who have already rallied behind the rollout, like Uber.

“Getting your vaccine has never been easier, and I urge everyone to continue to play their part by getting the jab to protect themselves, their families and their communities.”

TikTok has recently added the NHS “I’ve had my COVID vaccine” stickers to its library for users to share, while MTV is staging an exclusive gig on September 15, including headliners Rudimental and Young T and Bugsey, for people aged 18 to 30 who have had a jab.

Take-up among young adults continues to be lower than older age groups, with an estimated 72.7% of 18 to 29-year-olds in England having received one jab – behind Wales (76.7%) and Scotland (74.8%) but ahead of Northern Ireland (71.5%).

Wales also leads the way for 16 and 17-year-olds, with an estimated 66.6% having had one dose of vaccine, well ahead of both Scotland (58.1%) and Northern Ireland (41.5%).

More than half of 16 to 17-year-olds in England have also had their first jab.

