Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 7th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

‘I felt abandoned’ – patient describes pandemic backlog experience

By Press Association
September 7 2021, 5.11pm
Shirley Cochrane (PA)
Shirley Cochrane (PA)

A patient who was recovering from cancer treatment was told to “self-manage” after the pandemic struck, MPs have heard.

Shirley Cochrane, who was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016, described how she felt “abandoned” when the pandemic hit.

Ms Cochrane, from Essex, had treatment for a year after her diagnosis.

After this she was told she would have six-monthly check-ups with a breast surgeon or an oncologist for five years, a yearly mammogram and be prescribed a drug to take for five years.

“But at the start of the pandemic I received a letter informing me that I now had to self-manage,” she told MPs on the Health and Social Care Committee.

“There was no guidance on what exactly self-management meant.

“So at that point I was just left on my own to get on with it.”

Coronavirus graphic
(PA Graphics)

She added: “I got a letter at the start of the pandemic telling me that all my six-monthly checks were cancelled.

“I’ve had no contact at all with my surgeon or my oncologist who provided the treatment, throughout that time I’ve had no official discharge, I’ve had no appointments with my GP.”

Ms Cochrane continued: “I feel like I’ve been abandoned by the health service throughout the pandemic.

“Like someone’s just literally pulled a security blanket away from underneath me.”

She said that at the start of the pandemic she had concerns about having a lump and could not access help through “any of the generic numbers” and only managed to get an appointment after contacting her MP – Home Secretary Priti Patel, who helped secure her a telephone appointment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier