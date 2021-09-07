Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 7th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

In Pictures: Soaring temperatures as summer draws to a close

By Press Association
September 7 2021, 5.51pm Updated: September 7 2021, 8.09pm
Walkers take in the view of Derwent Water in Cumbria (PA)
Walkers take in the view of Derwent Water in Cumbria (PA)

The UK is enjoying a warm start to September as pupils head back to school and the Met Office said some areas were close to recording an official heatwave.

Autumn weather Sep 7th 2021
Hathersage swimming pool in the Hope Valley, Peak District (Danny Lawson/PA)
Autumn weather
A woman soaks up the sun on the South Bank, London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Autumn weather
People jump into the sea at Brighton beach in East Sussex (Steve Parsons/PA)

The mercury reached 30.7C at Gogerddan, in Dyfed, Wales, on Tuesday, the highest temperature since the 31.2 C recorded at the same location on July 22. The Met Office said it was only the seventh time temperatures have exceeded 30C in September in the last 50 years.

Autumn weather
People enjoy the hot weather at Hathersage swimming pool in the Hope Valley, Peak District (Danny Lawson/PA)
Autumn weather
People flocked to Brighton beach (Steve Parsons/PA)
Autumn weather
A man soaks up the sun within sight of St Paul’s Cathedral on the South Bank, London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Autumn weather
Cooling off in the river Wey in Tilford, Surrey (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The warmest UK September day on record was on September 2 1906 when 35.6C was recorded at Bawtry, South Yorkshire.

Autumn weather Sep 7th 2021
A man walks among giant bubbles from a street performer on the South Bank, London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Autumn weather
Walkers take in the view of Keswick in Cumbria (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Autumn weather
Beachgoers at Southend, Essex (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Autumn weather
The sun rises over the National Trust’s Powis Castle and Gardens near Welshpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Autumn weather
Sea swimmers head out before sunrise at Cullercoats Bay on the north-east coast (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]