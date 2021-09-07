Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Third murder charge over fatal stabbing near nightclub

By Press Association
September 7 2021, 9.07pm
Kai Davis (Metropolitan Police/PA)
A third man has been charged with the murder of 22-year-old Kai Davis, who was stabbed to death in south-west London.

Conrad Adams, 18, of Bulow Court, Fulham, is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday after being arrested and charged on Tuesday.

Mr Davis was chatting outside Pryzm nightclub in Clarence Street, Kingston, when he was attacked early on Saturday August 21.

He ran off but collapsed around 200 metres away, and died in hospital hours later from a stab wound to the heart.

Joseph Barker, 22, from Uxbridge, west London, and Ben Myles, 22, from Southall, west London, were previously charged with his murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

They appeared at the Old Bailey via video link from Wandsworth prison last week and were remanded in custody ahead of a plea hearing on November 23.

