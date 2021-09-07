Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Camilla to support Nigeria’s first sexual assault referral centre

By Press Association
September 7 2021, 10.33pm
The Duchess of Cornwall (Philip Toscano/PA)
The Duchess of Cornwall has become patron of Nigeria’s first sexual assault referral centre.

Camilla, who has long campaigned over domestic abuse and sexual assault, hailed the Mirabel Centre in Lagos as a “truly trailblazing organisation”.

Clarence House said the duchess will be working with a group of Nigerian and British Nigerian women over the coming months to find ways to help the centre.

It was founded eight years ago, and offers a safe place for survivors of rape and sexual assault, providing free medical and psychosocial support services to more than 6,450 survivors.

Camilla said: “I am delighted to become patron of the Mirabel Centre in Lagos.

“It is a truly trailblazing organisation, supporting survivors of rape and sexual assault as they seek healing and justice.

“Their vital work means that women need no longer suffer in silence and I am deeply grateful to all Mirabel’s wonderful staff and volunteers.”

The non-governmental organisation was set up by Itoro Eze-Anaba in 2013.

Ms Eze-Anaba welcomed Camilla’s patronage, but highlighted the rise in survivors using the centre, particularly during the pandemic, and the nature of the some of the harrowing cases.

“This announcement is timely considering the devastating nature of sexual violence and the increased advocacy for survivor support services which has led to an increase in the number of survivors who require the services of the centre,” she said.

“The current Covid-19 pandemic has further revealed the endemic nature of sexual violence.

“We have seen a huge number of children and women coming forward to report cases of sexual assault and rape.

“Our youngest survivor is a three-month-old baby, and the oldest an 80-year-old woman.

“We are confident that the support of the duchess will make a difference.”

The Mirabel Centre was the first of its kind to provide holistic and psychosocial and medical services to survivors in Nigeria.

