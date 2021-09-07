Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 8th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Thousands of prostate cancer patients eligible for drug after watchdog approval

By Press Association
September 8 2021, 12.11am
Medicines and drugs on a shelf in a pharmacy (Ben Birchall/PA)
Medicines and drugs on a shelf in a pharmacy (Ben Birchall/PA)

Thousands of cancer patients will be eligible for an “effective and valuable” treatment after it was recommended by a health watchdog.

Some 8,000 people in England with hormone-sensitive or hormone-relapsed prostate cancer will now be eligible for treatment with apalutamide.

The recommendation comes after a discount was agreed for the drug, also called Erleada and made by pharmaceutical giant Janssen, to be available on the NHS.

A pack of 112 tablets normally costs £2,735, but a confidential discount has been agreed, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) said.

The drug is now available on the NHS (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The drug is now available on the NHS (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Apalutamide works by blocking the effect of testosterone on prostate cancer cells.

Nice has recommended it for use in people with hormone-relapsed prostate cancer at high risk of spreading, and for people with hormone-sensitive metastatic prostate cancer, but in the latter case only if docetaxel is not suitable or cannot be tolerated.

Meindert Boysen, Nice deputy chief executive and director of the centre for health technology evaluation, said: “We are very pleased that Janssen has been able to work with us to address the uncertainties in the evidence identified by the committee in the previous draft guidance.

“This means that we are able to produce final draft guidance recommending apalutamide as an effective and valuable additional treatment option for people with these types of prostate cancer.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier