Wednesday, September 8th 2021
News / UK & World

US Open day nine: Leylah Fernandez into last four after overcoming another seed

By Press Association
September 8 2021, 3.40am
Leylah Fernandez is loving life in New York (Elise Amendola/AP)
Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez continued her stunning giant-killing run at the US Open with victory over Elina Svitolina to reach her first grand slam semi-final.

Daniil Medvedev ended the run of qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp to reach the last four for a third straight year.

But 18-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz’s run ended after he retired injured a set down to Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day nine at Flushing Meadows.

Picture of the day

US Open Tennis
Aryna Sabalenka embraces Barbora Krejcikova after her semi-final win (Frank Franklin II)

Quote of the day

Tweet of the day

Syrup is the secret

Del Potro in the house

There are few more popular – or unlucky – players in tennis than 2009 US Open champion Juan Martin Del Potro. The Argentinian has undergone four knee operations since fracturing his kneecap at Queen’s Club in 2019 but is preparing for another comeback.

Wedding bells for Halep

Simona Halep was beaten in the fourth round of the US Open (John Minchillo/AP)

Former Wimbledon champion Halep headed home to Romania after losing in the fourth round to Elina Svitolina and revealed to reporters at the airport that she is marrying businessman boyfriend Toni Iuruc next week.

Brit watch

Joe Salisbury and America’s Rajeev Ram saved four match points against Australian duo Matt Ebden and Max Purcell to reach the men’s doubles semi-finals in dramatic fashion. They were later joined by Jamie Murray and his Brazilian partner Bruno Soares. Salisbury is also in the last four of the mixed doubles with Desirae Krawczyk.

Fallen seeds

US Open Tennis
Elina Svitolina bowed out (Elise Amendola/AP)

Elina Svitolina (5), Barbora Krejcikova (8)

Up next

The Emma Raducanu show rolls back into town as the Kent teenager faces 11th seed Belinda Bencic in the quarter-finals. They are first up on Ashe at 5pm. Later, calendar slam hopeful Novak Djokovic faces Matteo Berrettini in a rematch of the Wimbledon final.

