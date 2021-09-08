Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 9th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Twitter tests a ‘soft block’ feature to manage account followers

By Press Association
September 8 2021, 9.17am
A new Twitter option allows people to prevent selected accounts from following them, without resorting to a full-on block (Yui Mok/PA)
Twitter wants to give people more control over who follows them without having to block accounts.

The tech giant is currently testing a new feature on the web that allows users to simply remove a person as a follower, widely viewed as a “soft block”.

For public accounts, this means tweets will still be visible if the removed person decides to manually view the profile, but tweets will no longer appear on their Twitter timeline.

The idea is designed to be less brutal than an outright block, which would result in the account from viewing anything a user posts.

Twitter said the option is being explored as a possible way to make it “easier to be the curator of your own followers list”.

Previously, users had to get around undesired followers by blocking then unblocking an account to remove them as a follower.

The move follows the recent unveiling of a feature that is also being tested to allow people to temporarily block accounts that are sending them abuse.

With Safety Mode turned on, Twitter will block accounts and content for seven days that the firm’s systems spot using harmful language or sending repetitive, uninvited replies.

The announcement comes as the company, and wider social media, continues to face questions over how to better protect users from online abuse following a number of high-profile incidents, including the targeting of black England footballers during Euro 2020.

