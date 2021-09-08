Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 9th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

High demand for transport as summer holiday period ends

By Press Association
September 8 2021, 10.58am Updated: September 8 2021, 11.03am
Transport usage has reached some of the highest weekday levels of the pandemic following the end of the summer holiday period and the return of schools (Ben Birchall/PA)
Transport usage has reached some of the highest weekday levels of the pandemic following the end of the summer holiday period and the return of schools (Ben Birchall/PA)

Transport usage has reached some of the highest weekday levels of the pandemic following the end of the summer holiday period and the return of schools.

The amount of traffic on Britain’s roads on Monday was at 100% of what it was before the coronavirus crisis, Department for Transport (DfT) figures show.

Demand for buses outside London was at a record 69% of pre-virus levels.

Commuter numbers
Composite of photos of Grand Central Station in Birmingham today (top) and on 23/03/20 (PA)

This is up from 58% on August 23, which was the previous Monday that was not a bank holiday.

Provisional figures show usage of mainline trains was at 60%, but the DfT said this is an underestimate.

In London, Tube and bus use was at 50% and 71% respectively.

Public transport campaigners have urged the Government to encourage more people to return to buses and trains rather than cars to prevent road congestion and help tackle climate change.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]