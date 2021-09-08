Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Alcohol-free wine offers same heart health benefit, research suggests

By Press Association
September 8 2021, 11.03am
(PA)
(PA)

Drinking alcohol-free wine has the same benefit to heart health as drinking wine – suggesting this is down to the grapes rather than the alcohol, a study has indicated.

Associate professor Dr Rudolph Schutte, of Anglia Ruskin University, said there is an “undeniable protective beneficial relationship between coronary heart disease and consumption of both red and white wine”.

“However, this is only seen with coronary heart disease and none of the other cardiovascular diseases,” he said.

“This relationship is also seen for alcohol-free wine, so it suggests the benefits are thanks to the polyphenols in the wine rather than the alcohol.”

Alcohol stock
(PA)

Polyphenols, a form of antioxidants, are found in grapes.

Researchers analysed data from 446,439 people over an average of seven years to look at alcohol and health.

Dr Schutte said the only health benefit identified was a decreased risk of coronary heart disease through the consumption of wine, but that this benefit was also found in alcohol-free wine.

He said that drinking alcohol, even at low levels, can be damaging to health.

Low-level consumption of beer, cider and spirits was associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular events, coronary heart disease, cerebrovascular disease such as stroke, cancer, and overall mortality, according to the research, published in the journal Clinical Nutrition.

Previous studies into alcohol and health have identified a J-shaped curve, indicating that low levels of alcohol consumption can be beneficial.

However, Dr Schutte believes these studies are incorrectly making comparisons with non-drinkers.

“A group of non-drinkers will contain individuals who abstain from alcohol due to various pre-existing health reasons, making this reference group surprisingly high-risk,” said Dr Schutte, course leader for the BSc Medical Science program at Anglia Ruskin University.

“Comparing a group of low to moderate drinkers to this ‘risky’ reference group of non-drinkers could wrongly indicate that alcohol is beneficial to health.

“This is the main driver of the trough of the J-shaped curve.”

He went on: “The current recommendations in the UK are to drink no more than 14 units of alcohol a week.

“This equates to seven pints of average-strength beer, around nine glasses of 125 ml wine, or 14 single measures of spirits.

“However, our findings show that even low levels of alcohol consumption can be damaging to our health.”

Dr Schutte will speak at the British Science Festival in Chelmsford, Essex on Wednesday.

