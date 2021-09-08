Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dave Rennie and Jonathan Humphreys to coach Barbarians for Samoa clash

By Press Association
September 8 2021, 11.24am
Australia head coach Dave Rennie (PA)
Australia head coach Dave Rennie and Wales assistant Jonathan Humphreys will take charge of the Barbarians for their clash against Samoa on November 27.

The Killick Cup Double-Header at Twickenham also sees the Barbarian women’s team facing South Africa.

Rennie and Humphreys worked together at Glasgow Warriors from 2017 until last year.

England v South Africa – 2019 Rugby World Cup – Final – Yokohama Stadium
South Africa back-row forward Duane Vermeulen (Ashley Western/PA)

Announcing the coaching appointments, the Barbarians also confirmed three leading international stars for the fixture in former Argentina captain Pablo Matera, South Africa number eight Duane Vermeulen and his Springboks colleague Malcolm Marx.

Rennie said: “It is a huge honour to be invited to coach the Barbarians later this year, and it should be a great occasion at Twickenham.

“The Barbarians are renowned for bringing together leading players from around the world, and the challenge for coaches is moulding them quickly into a team that can play expansive entertaining rugby for the fans to enjoy.

“Humphs is an excellent coach, and I look forward to working with him again.

“We are in the process of assembling a great squad, and delighted Duane, Pablo and Malcolm have all accepted to play. Further player announcements will be made in the coming weeks.”

Humphreys added: “I look forward to joining up with Dave and hopefully get the team to put in a special performance on the day and finish off the autumn internationals in style.”

