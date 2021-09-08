Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 9th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Forty-one inmates killed and 80 injured in fire at crowded Indonesian prison

By Press Association
September 8 2021, 12.48pm
A fireman stands inside a charred cell at Tangerang Prison in Indonesia (Indonesian Ministry of Justice and Human Rights via AP)
A fireman stands inside a charred cell at Tangerang Prison in Indonesia (Indonesian Ministry of Justice and Human Rights via AP)

At least 41 inmates, two of them foreigners serving drug sentences, have died and 80 others have been injured following a fire at an overcrowded prison in Indonesia.

Firefighters worked throughout the early hours of Wednesday to extinguish the flames as black smoke billowed from the compound of the Tangerang prison on the outskirts of the country’s capital Jakarta.

Ambulances filled with body bags were driven from the prison to a nearby hospital morgue after the fire was put out.

Relatives of prisoners arrived at the jail throughout the day to check whether their loved ones were among the dead.

Police officers inspect damaged cells following the fire at Tangerang Prison
Police officers inspect damaged cells following the fire at Tangerang prison (Indonesian Ministry of Justice and Human Rights via AP)

Most of the 41 people killed were drug convicts, including a man from South Africa and a man from Portugal, while other victims included a terrorism convict and a murderer, Indonesia’s law and human rights minister Yasonna Laoly told reporters.

He expressed his deep condolences for the families of the victims and pledged to provide the best treatment for those injured.

“This is a tragedy that concerns all of us,” Mr Laoly said.

“We are working closely with all relevant parties to investigate the causes of the fire.”

Officers load a body bag containing the remains of a victim of the fire into a waiting ambulance
Officers load a body bag containing a victim’s remains into a waiting ambulance (Dita Alangkara/AP)

The blaze broke out at 1.45am in Block C2 of the prison, where the 19 cells that were built to hold 40 inmates were stuffed full with more than triple that number.

The cause of the fire appears to have been an electrical short circuit, according to initial findings, Jakarta police chief Fadil Imran said.

As the fire was brought under control, hundreds of police officers and soldiers were deployed around the prison to prevent inmates from escaping, Mr Imran told reporters.

As of July, there were a total of 268,610 inmates in Indonesia’s prisons, which were built to hold 132,107 people.

Police officers guard the main entrance to Tangerang prison
Police officers guard the main entrance to Tangerang prison (Tatan Syuflana/AP)

Tangerang prison was designed to house 900 inmates but had more than 2,000, Mr Laoly said.

The government has acknowledged the problem of over-crowding in prisons – with more than half of the system’s inmates being held on narcotics offences as a result of the country’s war on drugs.

It said it was planning to refocus its approach towards drug offenders to start looking at them as addicts who need treatment, rather than criminals, in the hope of dramatically reducing prison numbers.

Reynhard Silitonga, head of corrections at the ministry of law and human rights, said that if there was not a change in policy, the number of inmates could top 400,000 within five years.

Inmates' relatives report to the visitors registration desk at Tangerang prison
Inmates’ relatives report to the visitors registration desk at Tangerang prison (Tatan Syuflana/AP)

In addition to those who died in the Tangerang fire, eight inmates were hospitalised with severe burns and nine with light injuries were treated at a prison clinic, the ministry said.

A further 64, many suffering smoke inhalation, were evacuated to a mosque in the compound for observation.

The 15 prison officers guarding the cell block were unhurt, Rika Aprianti, spokesperson for the corrections department, said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier