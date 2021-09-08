Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Afghanistan cricket future in doubt after Taliban say women not allowed to play

By Press Association
September 8 2021, 1.12pm Updated: September 8 2021, 1.32pm
The Afghanistan men’s team are set to play a Test match against Australia later this year (Nigel French/PA)
Afghanistan’s women will not be allowed to play cricket or sport under the new Taliban regime – which could put the future of the men’s international team in jeopardy.

Following America’s final withdrawal from the country, the Taliban has announced a caretaker cabinet which paid homage to the old guard of the hard-line group in an all-male government.

Speaking to Australian broadcaster SBS News, the deputy head of the Taliban’s cultural commission Ahmadullah Wasiq stated sport is not seen as “necessary” for women to play.

Afghanistan’s men’s team is set to play Australia in a Test match during November, but the latest comments from the Taliban is likely to cast doubt over that now taking place.

Under the International Cricket Council rules, all 12 full members must have a national women’s team, with only full members able to play Test matches. In November 2020, 25 female cricketers were awarded contracts by the Afghanistan Cricket Board.

Wasiq told SBS News: “I don’t think women will be allowed to play cricket because it is not necessary that women should play cricket.

“In cricket, they might face a situation where their face and body will not be covered. Islam does not allow women to be seen like this.

“It is the media era, and there will be photos and videos, and then people watch it.

“Islam and the Islamic Emirate (of Afghanistan) do not allow women to play cricket or play the kind of sports where they get exposed.”

While the Taliban are expected to remain supportive of the men’s cricket team, the hard-line stance over women’s participation appears unlikely to be relaxed no matter what implications it may have.

“We have fought for our religion so that Islam is to be followed. We will not cross Islamic values even if it carries opposite reactions. We will not leave our Islamic rules,” Wasiq said.

“In cricket and other sports, women will not get an Islamic dress code.

“It is obvious that they will get exposed and will not follow the dress code, and Islam does not allow that.”

The ICC have been contacted for comment by the PA news agency.

