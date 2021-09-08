Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 9th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Largest and most powerful telescope set to be launched into space in December

By Press Association
September 8 2021, 3.05pm
The telescope will be the largest and most powerful ever launched into space (Chris Gunn/Nasa)
The telescope will be the largest and most powerful ever launched into space (Chris Gunn/Nasa)

Humanity is a step closer to unlocking some of the universe’s greatest secrets, as the target launch date for the new James Webb Space Telescope has been confirmed for December 18.

Blasting off on an Ariane 5 rocket from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana, the device will take the title of the largest and most powerful telescope ever sent into space.

It follows the Hubble Space Telescope as the next great space science observatory, designed to answer questions about the universe and to make breakthrough discoveries in all fields of astronomy.

James Webb Telescope
(PA Graphics)

Testing on the joint Nasa and European Space Agency project was finished at the end of August, with shipping preparations under way into September.

Cosmologists, including those in the UK, will use the telescope to map dark matter around galaxies, with the aim of unlocking the secrets of the mysterious substance that makes up the vast majority of matter in the universe.

Caroline Harper, head of space science at the UK Space Agency, said: “The James Webb Space Telescope will be the most powerful and complex telescope ever launched.

“It will advance our understanding of the universe by allowing scientists to hunt for the unobserved formation of the first galaxies and look inside dust clouds where stars and planetary systems are forming today.

“The UK has played a crucial role in leading the international consortium that developed the Mid-Infrared Instrument, which will allow us to examine the physical and chemical properties of objects in the early universe in greater detail than ever before.

“As we move one step closer to launch, we are one step closer to understanding the universe and our place in it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier