Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to September 4, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (September 5-8) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 276 (73%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 100 (27%) have seen a fall and one is unchanged.

The highest rates are all in Scotland.

North Lanarkshire continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 4,262 new cases in the seven days to September 4 – the equivalent of 1,249.3 per 100,000 people.

This is up slightly from 1,230.9 in the seven days to August 28.

Inverclyde has the second highest rate, up from 1,117.3 to 1,226.3, with 945 new cases.

West Dunbartonshire has the third highest rate, up from 1,144.4 to 1,211.2, with 1,070 new cases.

Merthyr Tydfil has the highest rate in Wales (797.7), Derry City & Strabane has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (733.9), and Corby has the highest rate in England (622.8).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Merthyr Tydfil (up from 562.7 to 797.7)

Carmarthenshire (400.4 to 635.0)

Clackmannanshire (727.2 to 945.6)

Fife (549.5 to 750.8)

Midlothian (677.4 to 870.6)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on September 8 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to September 4; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to September 4; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 28; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 28.

North Lanarkshire, Scotland, 1249.3, (4262), 1230.9, (4199)

Inverclyde, Scotland, 1226.3, (945), 1117.3, (861)

West Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 1211.2, (1070), 1144.4, (1011)

Renfrewshire, Scotland, 1144.4, (2053), 1017.9, (1826)

East Renfrewshire, Scotland, 1072.2, (1030), 1001.5, (962)

Glasgow City, Scotland, 1032.3, (6562), 952.3, (6053)

South Lanarkshire, Scotland, 993.4, (3187), 989.0, (3173)

East Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 983.9, (1070), 1233.1, (1341)

Clackmannanshire, Scotland, 945.6, (485), 727.2, (373)

Midlothian, Scotland, 870.6, (811), 677.4, (631)

Argyll and Bute, Scotland, 821.7, (702), 769.1, (657)

North Ayrshire, Scotland, 808.9, (1086), 739.7, (993)

Dundee City, Scotland, 803.0, (1195), 643.1, (957)

Falkirk, Scotland, 802.8, (1289), 647.7, (1040)

Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, 797.7, (482), 562.7, (340)

West Lothian, Scotland, 769.8, (1415), 641.4, (1179)

City of Edinburgh, Scotland, 753.0, (3973), 709.4, (3743)

Fife, Scotland, 750.8, (2809), 549.5, (2056)

Derry City and Strabane, Northern Ireland, 733.9, (1109), 911.9, (1378)

Fermanagh and Omagh, Northern Ireland, 732.9, (860), 990.3, (1162)

Swansea, Wales, 697.6, (1720), 667.2, (1645)

South Ayrshire, Scotland, 694.7, (779), 635.8, (713)

East Ayrshire, Scotland, 685.9, (834), 607.7, (739)

East Lothian, Scotland, 672.8, (726), 583.9, (630)

Stirling, Scotland, 669.6, (630), 588.9, (554)

Neath Port Talbot, Wales, 664.9, (960), 600.5, (867)

Carmarthenshire, Wales, 635.0, (1207), 400.4, (761)

Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon, Northern Ireland, 633.0, (1375), 590.6, (1283)

Corby, East Midlands, 622.8, (455), 505.1, (369)

Highland, Scotland, 597.6, (1407), 507.6, (1195)

Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, 584.2, (1413), 473.4, (1145)

Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, 572.5, (849), 633.9, (940)

Hull, Yorkshire & the Humber, 557.6, (1445), 532.6, (1380)

Caerphilly, Wales, 554.1, (1007), 385.2, (700)

Angus, Scotland, 544.8, (631), 386.8, (448)

Aberdeenshire, Scotland, 536.1, (1398), 397.7, (1037)

Conwy, Wales, 535.6, (633), 438.3, (518)

Blackpool, North-west England, 533.3, (738), 477.7, (661)

High Peak, East Midlands, 532.2, (493), 386.5, (358)

Aberdeen City, Scotland, 530.4, (1215), 388.1, (889)

Mid and East Antrim, Northern Ireland, 528.5, (737), 573.0, (799)

Erewash, East Midlands, 528.0, (609), 398.8, (460)

Denbighshire, Wales, 526.6, (509), 513.1, (496)

Lisburn and Castlereagh, Northern Ireland, 504.6, (739), 433.6, (635)

Knowsley, North-west England, 501.8, (765), 411.3, (627)

Belfast, Northern Ireland, 496.6, (1701), 571.0, (1956)

Newry Mourne and Down, Northern Ireland, 488.3, (887), 530.1, (963)

Allerdale, North-west England, 486.6, (476), 358.8, (351)

Mid Ulster, Northern Ireland, 485.4, (723), 508.2, (757)

Barrow-in-Furness, North-west England, 484.1, (323), 430.1, (287)

Mansfield, East Midlands, 479.2, (524), 580.7, (635)

Kettering, East Midlands, 477.4, (488), 409.0, (418)

West Berkshire, South-east England, 473.3, (750), 314.3, (498)

Cannock Chase, West Midlands, 472.0, (479), 369.5, (375)

Vale of Glamorgan, Wales, 471.6, (638), 348.1, (471)

North West Leicestershire, East Midlands, 466.6, (489), 394.1, (413)

Rotherham, Yorkshire & the Humber, 464.9, (1232), 424.2, (1124)

Scottish Borders, Scotland, 463.4, (534), 439.1, (506)

Blaby, East Midlands, 463.0, (472), 435.5, (444)

Causeway Coast and Glens, Northern Ireland, 462.3, (670), 459.5, (666)

Tameside, North-west England, 460.6, (1046), 417.8, (949)

Telford and Wrekin, West Midlands, 459.4, (833), 366.8, (665)

Newport, Wales, 458.9, (718), 392.5, (614)

Swindon, South-west England, 456.3, (1017), 364.3, (812)

Halton, North-west England, 448.5, (582), 349.1, (453)

Gosport, South-east England, 447.6, (379), 353.1, (299)

Hinckley and Bosworth, East Midlands, 446.0, (507), 399.4, (454)

Charnwood, East Midlands, 445.8, (840), 376.3, (709)

Gwynedd, Wales, 445.0, (557), 430.6, (539)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, West Midlands, 438.2, (568), 393.5, (510)

East Riding of Yorkshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 438.2, (1504), 368.3, (1264)

Doncaster, Yorkshire & the Humber, 437.4, (1368), 393.6, (1231)

Pembrokeshire, Wales, 437.1, (554), 425.2, (539)

Peterborough, Eastern England, 435.8, (883), 499.9, (1013)

Plymouth, South-west England, 434.5, (1142), 524.7, (1379)

Cheshire West and Chester, North-west England, 433.4, (1490), 335.6, (1154)

Barnsley, Yorkshire & the Humber, 430.1, (1067), 383.4, (951)

Ashfield, East Midlands, 429.3, (551), 452.7, (581)

Cardiff, Wales, 428.5, (1582), 315.0, (1163)

Bridgend, Wales, 428.4, (632), 397.2, (586)

Darlington, North-east England, 426.4, (458), 357.5, (384)

Sedgemoor, South-west England, 423.7, (523), 530.6, (655)

Cherwell, South-east England, 423.5, (643), 294.4, (447)

Stroud, South-west England, 421.0, (509), 354.8, (429)

Antrim and Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland, 420.2, (604), 457.7, (658)

South Tyneside, North-east England, 418.8, (633), 353.3, (534)

Gedling, East Midlands, 418.6, (495), 417.8, (494)

Blaenau Gwent, Wales, 417.0, (292), 305.6, (214)

Harborough, East Midlands, 414.5, (396), 406.1, (388)

Tamworth, West Midlands, 412.4, (317), 359.1, (276)

West Lancashire, North-west England, 411.4, (471), 348.5, (399)

Selby, Yorkshire & the Humber, 411.1, (377), 361.0, (331)

Ceredigion, Wales, 410.2, (299), 337.5, (246)

Wakefield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 406.7, (1430), 324.8, (1142)

Bromsgrove, West Midlands, 405.7, (408), 360.9, (363)

Middlesbrough, North-east England, 405.6, (573), 385.0, (544)

Derby, East Midlands, 402.6, (1034), 385.9, (991)

Windsor and Maidenhead, South-east England, 400.6, (606), 321.3, (486)

Harrogate, Yorkshire & the Humber, 400.5, (647), 313.8, (507)

Fylde, North-west England, 400.2, (325), 315.2, (256)

Wolverhampton, West Midlands, 400.1, (1058), 384.6, (1017)

Melton, East Midlands, 398.9, (205), 301.6, (155)

Torbay, South-west England, 396.4, (540), 451.5, (615)

Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands, 396.3, (1017), 370.6, (951)

County Durham, North-east England, 395.6, (2109), 304.0, (1621)

Wokingham, South-east England, 395.5, (688), 289.2, (503)

Bristol, South-west England, 394.5, (1838), 409.6, (1908)

Fareham, South-east England, 393.7, (458), 336.9, (392)

Sunderland, North-east England, 393.4, (1093), 326.4, (907)

North Warwickshire, West Midlands, 392.7, (257), 323.9, (212)

Stockport, North-west England, 392.6, (1155), 338.9, (997)

Hartlepool, North-east England, 392.2, (368), 321.8, (302)

Reading, South-east England, 389.8, (625), 340.5, (546)

Oadby and Wigston, East Midlands, 389.1, (223), 450.2, (258)

Isle of Anglesey, Wales, 389.0, (274), 278.3, (196)

Lincoln, East Midlands, 388.8, (389), 319.8, (320)

Stockton-on-Tees, North-east England, 388.5, (767), 335.3, (662)

Powys, Wales, 387.9, (516), 331.5, (441)

Wyre, North-west England, 385.6, (436), 332.5, (376)

Liverpool, North-west England, 384.8, (1926), 342.3, (1713)

Flintshire, Wales, 384.5, (603), 304.1, (477)

North Tyneside, North-east England, 384.0, (802), 344.2, (719)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, South-west England, 383.0, (2204), 510.8, (2940)

South Hams, South-west England, 382.1, (336), 407.1, (358)

Wyre Forest, West Midlands, 381.7, (386), 244.2, (247)

Bolsover, East Midlands, 381.3, (310), 407.1, (331)

Fenland, Eastern England, 381.1, (389), 421.2, (430)

Portsmouth, South-east England, 381.0, (818), 465.3, (999)

Luton, Eastern England, 380.3, (812), 340.5, (727)

Walsall, West Midlands, 380.2, (1090), 350.2, (1004)

Hastings, South-east England, 379.2, (351), 427.9, (396)

Dacorum, Eastern England, 378.9, (589), 306.8, (477)

Leeds, Yorkshire & the Humber, 378.8, (3026), 336.9, (2691)

Leicester, East Midlands, 377.1, (1335), 412.1, (1459)

St Albans, Eastern England, 375.0, (560), 285.3, (426)

Staffordshire Moorlands, West Midlands, 374.9, (369), 332.2, (327)

Sefton, North-west England, 374.0, (1032), 360.6, (995)

North Somerset, South-west England, 373.0, (804), 341.0, (735)

Calderdale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 372.7, (788), 410.0, (867)

Lichfield, West Midlands, 372.0, (393), 302.0, (319)

Mid Devon, South-west England, 371.0, (309), 449.0, (374)

Redcar and Cleveland, North-east England, 370.9, (509), 357.1, (490)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, West Midlands, 370.5, (483), 368.2, (480)

Cheshire East, North-west England, 370.3, (1432), 301.3, (1165)

Tunbridge Wells, South-east England, 369.9, (440), 262.3, (312)

Huntingdonshire, Eastern England, 369.9, (662), 352.5, (631)

East Devon, South-west England, 366.7, (543), 385.6, (571)

Scarborough, Yorkshire & the Humber, 366.0, (398), 326.5, (355)

South Somerset, South-west England, 364.6, (615), 336.7, (568)

Watford, Eastern England, 361.2, (349), 266.0, (257)

East Lindsey, East Midlands, 361.2, (513), 397.8, (565)

Trafford, North-west England, 360.7, (857), 325.8, (774)

Bath and North East Somerset, South-west England, 360.1, (707), 350.4, (688)

South Derbyshire, East Midlands, 359.8, (394), 311.4, (341)

Mendip, South-west England, 359.5, (418), 334.5, (389)

Torfaen, Wales, 358.5, (340), 326.9, (310)

Wiltshire, South-west England, 358.5, (1807), 329.1, (1659)

Forest of Dean, South-west England, 357.0, (311), 262.9, (229)

Ards and North Down, Northern Ireland, 354.8, (575), 391.8, (635)

Wellingborough, East Midlands, 354.6, (284), 312.2, (250)

West Oxfordshire, South-east England, 354.3, (396), 281.0, (314)

North Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 354.3, (612), 316.1, (546)

Eden, North-west England, 353.5, (190), 243.7, (131)

Eastleigh, South-east England, 353.5, (479), 342.4, (464)

Solihull, West Midlands, 351.7, (765), 332.4, (723)

Test Valley, South-east England, 351.5, (447), 277.6, (353)

Warrington, North-west England, 350.5, (734), 277.9, (582)

Salford, North-west England, 349.1, (917), 348.7, (916)

South Staffordshire, West Midlands, 348.9, (392), 353.3, (397)

Gateshead, North-east England, 348.1, (703), 354.5, (716)

Gravesham, South-east England, 348.0, (372), 273.2, (292)

Rugby, West Midlands, 346.1, (383), 411.2, (455)

Sheffield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 346.1, (2039), 311.8, (1837)

Cotswold, South-west England, 345.7, (312), 265.9, (240)

Copeland, North-west England, 345.4, (235), 351.3, (239)

Dudley, West Midlands, 345.0, (1112), 339.1, (1093)

East Staffordshire, West Midlands, 344.8, (417), 323.3, (391)

Rutland, East Midlands, 343.4, (139), 298.9, (121)

North East Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 343.2, (547), 358.9, (572)

Gloucester, South-west England, 343.1, (445), 287.6, (373)

South Gloucestershire, South-west England, 342.6, (986), 393.3, (1132)

Kirklees, Yorkshire & the Humber, 342.4, (1511), 311.4, (1374)

Havant, South-east England, 340.4, (430), 388.6, (491)

Perth and Kinross, Scotland, 339.7, (516), 320.6, (487)

Surrey Heath, South-east England, 339.7, (303), 299.3, (267)

Wrexham, Wales, 339.6, (462), 327.1, (445)

Exeter, South-west England, 338.3, (451), 385.5, (514)

North Devon, South-west England, 338.2, (332), 388.1, (381)

Carlisle, North-west England, 337.3, (366), 285.7, (310)

Sandwell, West Midlands, 337.0, (1109), 325.2, (1070)

Daventry, East Midlands, 337.0, (293), 293.3, (255)

Lancaster, North-west England, 336.2, (498), 321.4, (476)

Wirral, North-west England, 335.5, (1088), 299.7, (972)

Three Rivers, Eastern England, 335.2, (315), 253.3, (238)

Broxtowe, East Midlands, 335.0, (384), 376.9, (432)

Buckinghamshire, South-east England, 334.9, (1832), 281.7, (1541)

South Oxfordshire, South-east England, 334.5, (481), 313.7, (451)

Stevenage, Eastern England, 333.7, (294), 281.5, (248)

South Ribble, North-west England, 332.2, (369), 298.0, (331)

Chesterfield, East Midlands, 331.6, (348), 263.0, (276)

Spelthorne, South-east England, 330.4, (330), 278.4, (278)

South Kesteven, East Midlands, 329.6, (472), 351.2, (503)

Cheltenham, South-west England, 329.2, (382), 334.4, (388)

Nottingham, East Midlands, 329.0, (1109), 347.7, (1172)

Ryedale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 329.0, (183), 323.6, (180)

St Helens, North-west England, 328.6, (595), 329.1, (596)

Isle of Wight, South-east England, 328.2, (467), 339.4, (483)

Bracknell Forest, South-east England, 327.8, (407), 267.4, (332)

Wigan, North-west England, 327.8, (1084), 277.0, (916)

West Devon, South-west England, 327.8, (184), 388.3, (218)

Pendle, North-west England, 326.7, (301), 294.1, (271)

South Lakeland, North-west England, 326.0, (342), 250.7, (263)

Stafford, West Midlands, 325.0, (448), 303.9, (419)

Vale of White Horse, South-east England, 322.7, (445), 285.0, (393)

Somerset West and Taunton, South-west England, 322.4, (501), 360.3, (560)

Shropshire, West Midlands, 322.1, (1048), 320.8, (1044)

South Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 321.5, (307), 254.5, (243)

Dorset, South-west England, 321.0, (1219), 288.6, (1096)

Newark and Sherwood, East Midlands, 320.8, (395), 369.5, (455)

Coventry, West Midlands, 320.8, (1217), 330.5, (1254)

Northumberland, North-east England, 320.2, (1037), 294.3, (953)

Great Yarmouth, Eastern England, 319.6, (317), 330.7, (328)

Teignbridge, South-west England, 318.4, (430), 423.6, (572)

Craven, Yorkshire & the Humber, 317.4, (182), 324.4, (186)

South Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 316.3, (509), 270.3, (435)

Rushcliffe, East Midlands, 314.6, (382), 330.3, (401)

Central Bedfordshire, Eastern England, 314.5, (925), 281.2, (827)

East Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 314.4, (299), 268.1, (255)

Amber Valley, East Midlands, 314.4, (405), 275.6, (355)

Warwick, West Midlands, 314.0, (455), 252.6, (366)

Elmbridge, South-east England, 312.6, (429), 247.1, (339)

Preston, North-west England, 312.2, (450), 299.0, (431)

Reigate and Banstead, South-east England, 311.6, (465), 274.0, (409)

Tandridge, South-east England, 310.6, (275), 234.9, (208)

Shetland Islands, Scotland, 310.5, (71), 174.9, (40)

Hart, South-east England, 310.4, (303), 281.7, (275)

North Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 310.2, (414), 280.2, (374)

Redditch, West Midlands, 309.7, (265), 307.4, (263)

West Suffolk, Eastern England, 309.6, (549), 257.8, (457)

Bury, North-west England, 308.3, (588), 295.2, (563)

Stratford-on-Avon, West Midlands, 308.2, (408), 230.4, (305)

Sevenoaks, South-east England, 308.1, (374), 184.5, (224)

Bradford, Yorkshire & the Humber, 307.5, (1667), 305.3, (1655)

Wealden, South-east England, 307.3, (500), 245.8, (400)

Herefordshire, West Midlands, 306.8, (594), 289.2, (560)

Slough, South-east England, 306.2, (458), 291.5, (436)

Rushmoor, South-east England, 306.2, (289), 251.1, (237)

Winchester, South-east England, 305.7, (385), 265.2, (334)

Oldham, North-west England, 305.1, (725), 288.7, (686)

Monmouthshire, Wales, 304.7, (290), 258.5, (246)

Hertsmere, Eastern England, 304.3, (321), 297.7, (314)

Welwyn Hatfield, Eastern England, 304.3, (377), 280.9, (348)

Tonbridge and Malling, South-east England, 303.2, (402), 263.3, (349)

Milton Keynes, South-east England, 303.1, (819), 283.9, (767)

Brighton and Hove, South-east England, 303.0, (884), 307.8, (898)

Thurrock, Eastern England, 302.5, (531), 242.7, (426)

Harlow, Eastern England, 302.5, (264), 279.6, (244)

Mid Sussex, South-east England, 302.3, (460), 259.6, (395)

Hyndburn, North-west England, 302.0, (245), 239.1, (194)

East Hampshire, South-east England, 301.2, (373), 308.5, (382)

Manchester, North-west England, 301.0, (1673), 287.0, (1595)

Bassetlaw, East Midlands, 300.1, (355), 363.5, (430)

Ealing, London, 298.5, (1016), 294.4, (1002)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, South-west England, 298.2, (1184), 312.1, (1239)

Epsom and Ewell, South-east England, 297.5, (241), 197.5, (160)

Norwich, Eastern England, 297.5, (423), 287.0, (408)

Northampton, East Midlands, 296.5, (665), 305.0, (684)

Harrow, London, 296.4, (748), 269.1, (679)

Crawley, South-east England, 296.1, (333), 305.8, (344)

Burnley, North-west England, 295.5, (264), 285.4, (255)

North East Derbyshire, East Midlands, 295.5, (302), 298.4, (305)

West Lindsey, East Midlands, 295.3, (284), 306.7, (295)

Tewkesbury, South-west England, 295.0, (285), 283.6, (274)

Hambleton, Yorkshire & the Humber, 294.8, (271), 271.9, (250)

Basingstoke and Deane, South-east England, 293.7, (522), 227.3, (404)

Folkestone and Hythe, South-east England, 293.0, (332), 234.7, (266)

North Kesteven, East Midlands, 292.9, (346), 305.5, (361)

Eastbourne, South-east England, 292.3, (302), 330.0, (341)

Oxford, South-east England, 292.2, (443), 309.4, (469)

Newcastle upon Tyne, North-east England, 291.7, (895), 285.2, (875)

Southampton, South-east England, 291.5, (737), 312.4, (790)

Dartford, South-east England, 291.1, (332), 237.6, (271)

East Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 290.5, (441), 245.7, (373)

Broadland, Eastern England, 289.5, (382), 249.4, (329)

Hillingdon, London, 289.3, (894), 300.0, (927)

Chelmsford, Eastern England, 287.4, (516), 236.1, (424)

Thanet, South-east England, 286.3, (405), 367.6, (520)

South Holland, East Midlands, 283.8, (272), 272.3, (261)

Croydon, London, 283.6, (1102), 282.8, (1099)

Maidstone, South-east England, 283.0, (490), 244.9, (424)

Chorley, North-west England, 282.7, (336), 254.9, (303)

Rochdale, North-west England, 282.6, (632), 263.8, (590)

Waverley, South-east England, 280.5, (355), 267.1, (338)

Birmingham, West Midlands, 279.8, (3191), 295.5, (3370)

Southend-on-Sea, Eastern England, 279.0, (510), 200.2, (366)

Epping Forest, Eastern England, 278.4, (368), 249.7, (330)

Rossendale, North-west England, 277.2, (198), 217.0, (155)

Bromley, London, 277.1, (922), 239.5, (797)

Ashford, South-east England, 277.1, (363), 265.6, (348)

Maldon, Eastern England, 276.8, (181), 206.4, (135)

Ipswich, Eastern England, 276.5, (376), 252.2, (343)

Torridge, South-west England, 276.5, (190), 400.2, (275)

Mole Valley, South-east England, 275.3, (241), 212.5, (186)

Hounslow, London, 274.9, (747), 294.7, (801)

East Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 273.9, (247), 246.2, (222)

Uttlesford, Eastern England, 272.7, (253), 239.3, (222)

Richmondshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 271.7, (146), 243.8, (131)

Chichester, South-east England, 271.6, (330), 291.3, (354)

Colchester, Eastern England, 271.3, (535), 273.3, (539)

Bedford, Eastern England, 270.8, (473), 305.7, (534)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Eastern England, 269.8, (408), 313.4, (474)

Runnymede, South-east England, 269.0, (243), 246.9, (223)

Sutton, London, 268.6, (558), 295.1, (613)

New Forest, South-east England, 268.3, (482), 208.7, (375)

Richmond upon Thames, London, 266.5, (528), 262.4, (520)

York, Yorkshire & the Humber, 266.3, (562), 269.7, (569)

South Norfolk, Eastern England, 266.3, (381), 208.3, (298)

Brentwood, Eastern England, 265.4, (205), 218.8, (169)

Horsham, South-east England, 264.0, (384), 240.6, (350)

Derbyshire Dales, East Midlands, 263.7, (191), 263.7, (191)

Havering, London, 263.6, (687), 265.5, (692)

Lewes, South-east England, 262.7, (272), 241.5, (250)

East Suffolk, Eastern England, 261.6, (655), 227.7, (570)

Cambridge, Eastern England, 261.5, (327), 245.5, (307)

Basildon, Eastern England, 260.7, (489), 229.3, (430)

Bolton, North-west England, 258.8, (746), 250.5, (722)

Tendring, Eastern England, 257.9, (380), 213.8, (315)

Lambeth, London, 257.6, (829), 266.9, (859)

Merton, London, 256.7, (530), 242.2, (500)

Hammersmith and Fulham, London, 256.6, (471), 288.8, (530)

Woking, South-east England, 256.0, (256), 255.0, (255)

Blackburn with Darwen, North-west England, 255.9, (384), 265.3, (398)

Dover, South-east England, 255.7, (303), 228.7, (271)

Ribble Valley, North-west England, 254.7, (158), 298.3, (185)

Breckland, Eastern England, 254.2, (359), 274.0, (387)

Redbridge, London, 253.6, (775), 230.3, (704)

Rother, South-east England, 253.3, (245), 304.0, (294)

Bexley, London, 250.3, (624), 236.3, (589)

Waltham Forest, London, 249.5, (691), 232.5, (644)

Guildford, South-east England, 249.4, (375), 270.7, (407)

Worcester, West Midlands, 249.3, (250), 275.3, (276)

Arun, South-east England, 247.0, (398), 261.3, (421)

Mid Suffolk, Eastern England, 247.0, (259), 232.7, (244)

Rochford, Eastern England, 246.5, (216), 189.4, (166)

Barnet, London, 246.1, (982), 217.5, (868)

Broxbourne, Eastern England, 243.9, (238), 269.5, (263)

Brent, London, 243.2, (797), 260.9, (855)

Wychavon, West Midlands, 241.1, (316), 202.2, (265)

Medway, South-east England, 240.7, (672), 213.5, (596)

Wandsworth, London, 238.7, (787), 248.1, (818)

Barking and Dagenham, London, 238.2, (510), 240.5, (515)

Kingston upon Thames, London, 235.6, (422), 236.7, (424)

Malvern Hills, West Midlands, 234.1, (186), 217.8, (173)

Boston, East Midlands, 232.9, (165), 199.0, (141)

Southwark, London, 229.4, (734), 230.0, (736)

Moray, Scotland, 227.8, (218), 188.1, (180)

Hackney and City of London, London, 225.8, (659), 214.8, (627)

Worthing, South-east England, 224.9, (249), 234.8, (260)

Greenwich, London, 219.7, (635), 217.6, (629)

Newham, London, 219.6, (780), 215.3, (765)

Lewisham, London, 219.1, (669), 237.1, (724)

Tower Hamlets, London, 218.1, (724), 208.5, (692)

Haringey, London, 217.8, (580), 224.1, (597)

Swale, South-east England, 217.2, (328), 235.1, (355)

Braintree, Eastern England, 216.9, (332), 214.9, (329)

Castle Point, Eastern England, 215.4, (195), 195.5, (177)

Canterbury, South-east England, 211.7, (353), 178.1, (297)

Enfield, London, 208.0, (694), 213.7, (713)

North Norfolk, Eastern England, 207.3, (218), 174.0, (183)

Kensington and Chelsea, London, 206.5, (324), 205.9, (323)

Babergh, Eastern England, 206.0, (191), 175.8, (163)

Adur, South-east England, 202.5, (130), 216.6, (139)

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Scotland, 188.7, (50), 200.0, (53)

Camden, London, 187.5, (524), 181.4, (507)

Islington, London, 186.6, (463), 214.4, (532)

Westminster, London, 186.0, (502), 186.4, (503)

Orkney Islands, Scotland, 80.4, (18), 40.2, (9)