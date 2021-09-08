Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pupper-cino to go: UK’s first food hall for dogs open for business

By Press Association
September 8 2021, 5.40pm Updated: September 8 2021, 6.19pm
Basset Hound pudding is given a ‘Pupper-cino’ (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The UK’s first food hall for dogs is aiming to offer its canine customers specialist treats such as liver cakes and “pupper-cinos”.

Basset hound Gumbo at the Lick and Mix station (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Based in Bobby & Co department store in Bournemouth, Drool will feature a doggy tuck shop, a “lick n’ mix” station and a cake stand.

Holly and her Italian greyhound toy poodle (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Stands are at dog height and the animals will be given the opportunity to choose their favourite treats using dedicated sniffing holes.

Specialist dog beer and wine for sale inside Drool (Andrew Matthews/PA)

All the snacks have been specially designed by artisan dog bakeries from around the country, with dog wine and beer even available to take away.

Basset hound Pudding has a drink (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The concession is part of the reopening of the former Debenhams store, and will be available for the public to visit from September 9.

