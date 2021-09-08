Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
US troops killed in Afghan bombing awarded Purple Hearts

By Press Association
September 8 2021, 6.35pm
(Karen Pulfer Focht/AP)
The sailor killed in the suicide bomber attack during the evacuation mission in Afghanistan late last month has been posthumously promoted, according to the Navy.

And he and the other 12 service members who died during the attack have been awarded Purple Hearts.

The 13 troops were killed on August 26 as they were helping to screen Afghans and others at the Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport.

(Carolyn Kaster/AP)

At least 169 Afghans were also killed in the bombing, as they struggled to get into the airport and on flights out of the country.

Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio, was promoted to the rank of hospital corpsman third class, and in addition to the Purple Heart was also awarded the Fleet Marine Force Corpsman warfare badge.

He was assigned to the 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division.

“Petty Officer Soviak gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to this country,” said Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro, adding that his skills as a hospital corpsman and devotion to the mission warranted the promotion and recognition.

Also awarded the Purple Heart were Army Staff Sgt Ryan Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee.; and 11 Marines: Staff Sgt Darin Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah; Sgt Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts.; Sgt Nicole Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California; Cpl Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California; Cpl Daegan Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska; Cpl Humberto Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana; Lance Cpl David Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas; Lance Cpl Jared Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri; Lance Cpl Rylee McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming; Lance Cpl Dylan Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California, and Lance Cpl Kareem Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California.

