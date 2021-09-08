Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 9th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Alicia Vikander confirms she and Michael Fassbender have become parents

By Press Association
September 8 2021, 11.53pm
Alicia Vikander has confirmed she welcomed her first child with husband Michael Fassbender earlier this year (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Alicia Vikander has confirmed she welcomed her first child with husband Michael Fassbender earlier this year (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Alicia Vikander has confirmed she welcomed her first child with husband Michael Fassbender earlier this year.

The Oscar-winning Swedish actress, 32, told People magazine she and X-Men star Fassbender, 44, are now parents.

Alicia Vikander
Alicia Vikander has confirmed she welcomed her first child with Michael Fassbender earlier thIs year (Ian West/PA)

Vikander, who is known for being fiercely private, said: “I now have a whole new understanding of life in general.

“That’s pretty beautiful, and obviously will give a lot to any of my work in the future.”

Vikander and Fassbender tied the knot in Ibiza in 2017.

They met in 2014 on the set of romantic drama film The Light Between Oceans, in which they played a husband and wife.

Vikander will next star in Blue Bayou, opposite Justin Chon who also wrote and directed the film.

Fassbender, who was born in Germany and grew up in Ireland, is known for roles in films including Shame, Steve Jobs and 12 Years A Slave.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]