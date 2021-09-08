Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 9th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Scout Association launches new Squirrels brand for early years children

By Press Association
September 9 2021, 12.10am Updated: September 9 2021, 8.45am
New badges that Squirrels can earn will include Feel Good, Be Active, Explore Outdoors, Brilliant Builder and Exciting Experiments. (Scouts)
New badges that Squirrels can earn will include Feel Good, Be Active, Explore Outdoors, Brilliant Builder and Exciting Experiments. (Scouts)

The Scout Association is opening its first new brand for 35 years to support early years children in learning essential skills for life following the pandemic.

Squirrels will be aimed at four to five year-old children and will be open in more than 200 locations across the UK from Thursday, with priority given to those communities most affected by the pandemic.

It will join existing younger groups Beavers and Cubs, with Squirrel members given red uniforms and their own sets of badges.

Squirrels builds on a successful pilot programme, which has had success in black, Asian and other minority ethnic communities and areas of deprivation.

The programme aims to reach at least 12,000 families in the first three years.

The early years programme aims to build up a positive, safe environment for young children to develop, and will include activities like pitching a blanket tent, planting seeds or learning how to spending 50p in a local shop.

New badges that Squirrels can earn will include Feel Good, Be Active, Explore Outdoors, Brilliant Builder and Exciting Experiments.

Scouts said it wants to recruit more than 5,000 volunteers to help roll out the programme, and is calling on parents to participate as part of its #GoodForYou campaign.

Squirrels will have new red uniforms
The programme will include activities like pitching a blanket tent, planting seeds or learning how to spending 50p in a local shop (Scouts)

Chief Scout and celebrity adventurer Bear Grylls has encouraged volunteers to get involved.

He said: “I’m so glad that younger children will now have the chance to join our family of Scouts and develop skills for life.

“All of us at the Scouts believe that by offering opportunities at this early age, inspiring a sense of wonder, fun and curiosity, we can have a long-lasting, positive impact on young people’s lives.

“To make this work we need more volunteers to join the team and donors to get behind us.”

Matt Hyde, chief executive of Scouts, added: “Squirrels is part of our commitment to help young people, families and communities come back stronger from the pandemic.”

Mr Hyde said he hopes Squirrels works to equip young people with skills for life, which is very important for children who grew up through lockdowns.

“What we learn up to five years old lays the building blocks for everything that follows. If you’re four, you’ve spent a third of your life in lockdowns,” he added.

“We know this has especially impacted children in communities hardest hit by the pandemic. That’s why we are opening the first Squirrel dreys (nests) in the communities that need it most.”

Squirrels aims to support early years
New badges that Squirrels can earn will include Feel Good, Be Active, Explore Outdoors, Brilliant Builder and Exciting Experiments (Scouts)

Squirrels pilot group leader Jess Fortune said she hopes more people get involved to open the programme up to more children.

She said: “Being a Squirrels Volunteer is amazing. I have learnt so much. I hope more people volunteer so that children everywhere can experience these brilliant opportunities.”

The development of Squirrels section was supported by the #iwill Fund, The Department for Education and the Charity of Sir Richard Whittington.

The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood’s recent report on early years recognised the lifelong benefits of good quality early education and recommended creating communities of support.

Last year, a series of reports from Ofsted also suggested that children hardest hit by nursery and school closures regressed in some basic skills and learning.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]