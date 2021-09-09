Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 9th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Novak Djokovic survives scare to keep calendar grand slam bid on track

By Press Association
September 9 2021, 6.05am
Novak Djokovic beat Matteo Berrettini in four sets (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Novak Djokovic beat Matteo Berrettini in four sets (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Novak Djokovic survived the biggest test so far in his bid for the calendar grand slam by coming from a set down against Matteo Berrettini to reach the US Open semi-final.

The world number one, looking to add the Flushing Meadows title to his Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon crowns, dropped the opening set to big-serving sixth seed Berrettini.

But in a rematch of the Wimbledon final the outcome was the same, as Djokovic won in four, triumphing 5-7 6-2 6-2 6-3 in three hours and 26 minutes.

The Serbian’s task does not get any easier, though, as his semi-final opponent is Alexander Zverev, the man who denied him a shot at the golden slam by beating him at the Olympics.

US Open Tennis
Matteo Berrettini won the first set (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Djokovic said on court: “He’s in tremendous form, he’s been winning a lot. He has comfortably moved to the semi-finals here.

“I know his game well, we played in Tokyo. He’s one of the best players in the world, but the bigger the challenge the more glory in overcoming it.

“This was a great match, with a lot of energy on and off the court. Matteo is a terrific player and every time we face each other it’s a close battle.

“When I lost the first set I managed to forget about it and move on. I was locked in at the start of the second and it was the best three sets I’ve played so far.”

It was a 26th consecutive victory at a major for Djokovic and came on the 52nd anniversary of Rod Laver becoming the last man to win all four grand slam events in the same year.

But it was far from plain sailing in a brutal 77-minute first set in which both players put each other’s serve under intense scrutiny.

Berrettini made the breakthrough for 6-5 with a sweeping cross-court forehand and although the Italian squandered three set points, an ace and a wide Djokovic forehand eventually proved decisive.

However, once Djokovic drew first blood in the second and made just three unforced errors to confidently level the match, Berrettini looked beaten and the result was no longer in doubt.

Fourth seed Zverev was a comfortable 7-6 (6) 6-3 6-4 winner against South African surprise package Lloyd Harris.

The German will go into the last-four showdown buoyed by his semi-final win over the 20-time grand slam champion in Tokyo.

US Open Tennis
Alexander Zverev awaits in the semi-final (Elise Amendola/AP)

“I mean, it’s the biggest tournament in the world. It’s the Olympics,” he said.

“Winning there against the world number one, especially as I was down a set and a break, being kind of out of the match, then coming back, it was different than the other matches. The emotions were different.

“This year it seems like nobody can beat him in a big match, nobody can beat him at the grand slams.

“I feel like I was the first player to beat him in a very big match this year. That does give you something.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier