Thursday, September 9th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Taiwan’s president sees navy ship commissioned amid tensions with China

By Press Association
September 9 2021, 7.13am
Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen, third from right, takes a group photo with officers during the commissioning ceremony (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)
Taiwan’s president oversaw the commissioning of a new domestically made navy warship as part of the island’s plan to boost indigenous defence capacity amid heightened tensions with China.

President Tsai Ing-wen spoke at a naval base in Su’ao, on the island’s east coast, saying the ship “proves that on the path to becoming independent in national defence, no matter what difficulties arise, we can overcome them one by one”.

The ship known as the Ta Jiang and nicknamed a “carrier killer” was built by Lung Teh Shipbuilding Co, a Taiwanese company.

The ship is designed to have air defence capabilities and can carry anti-ship missiles.

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen, left, holds a model ship during the commissioning ceremony (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)
It is the first of six of its kind that will be commissioned by the navy.

Ms Tsai has made boosting Taiwan’s domestic defence industry a priority.

She has pushed the military aviation industry with the production of new trainer jets and called for the development of more sophisticated systems by utilising the island’s high-tech industries.

In addition, Taiwan is currently producing its own submarine after four years of research and design.

It decided to built its own after Beijing successfully prevented it from purchasing such craft from abroad in recent years through the use of economic and diplomatic threats.

A Taiwan Navy colour guard march during the commissioning ceremony of the the domestically made Ta Jiang warship at the Suao naval base in Yilan county, Taiwan (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)
China claims Taiwan is a part of its national territory, although the two have functioned independently since a civil war in 1949.

In the past few years, Taiwan has faced increasing harassment from Beijing, which has sent fighter jets flying towards the island on a near daily basis.

On Sunday, China’s People Liberation Army sent 19 fighter jets toward the southwestern part of Taiwan’s air defence identification zone, the island’s defence ministry said.

In August, the PLA conducted live assault drills with a squad of fighter jets, anti-submarine aircraft and combat ships.

