News / UK & World US Open tale of the tape: How Emma Raducanu measures up against Maria Sakkari By Press Association September 9 2021, 7.57am Maria Sakkari and Emma Raducanu will face off in a US Open semi-final on Friday (Adam Davy/Nigel French/PA) British teenager Emma Raducanu faces the experienced Maria Sakkari for a place in the US Open final on Friday morning. Here, the PA news agency sees how they match up. Raducanu v Sakkari 18-year-old qualifier Emma Raducanu and veteran fighter Maria Sakkari for a spot in the #USOpen final.We're ready. pic.twitter.com/3uyeXwZOIT— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2021 Age18 – 26 NationalityBritish – Greek Height5ft 7in – 5ft 8in Ahhh final four feeling!! I can't believe it. 😳Thank you all, see you out there tomorrow under the lights🌃 pic.twitter.com/AkHshFgrxH— Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) September 8, 2021 World ranking150 – 18 Career singles titles0 – 1 Career prize money303,376 US dollars – 4.4million US dollars Maria Sakkari is into the #USOpen semifinals! pic.twitter.com/bcMMhwI72i— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2021 Grand slam titles0 – 0 US Open bestSemi-final 2021 – Semi-final 2021 Head-to-head wins0 – 0