Arrest made after petrol station staff hide from knifeman

A man has been arrested after staff at a petrol station were forced to hide from a knifeman in a safe room.

Armed officers and a negotiator were called to the scene in Hengrove Way, Bristol, shortly after 7.30am on Thursday.

Police previously said one person had been taken to hospital after leaving the petrol station.

Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Staff in the safe room were said to be uninjured and in contact with officers, while members of the public were urged to avoid the area.

A later statement from Avon and Somerset Police said: “We have detained a man in connection with an incident at a petrol station on Hengrove Way this morning.

Armed police at the scene in Hengrove Way, Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)

“Investigations at the scene continue.”

There was a large police presence at the scene.

Around half a dozen loud noises – sounding like fireworks – could be heard before a man was led away in handcuffs by police.