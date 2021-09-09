Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 9th 2021
News / UK & World

Malaysian mothers win battle over ‘sexist’ citizenship law

By Press Association
September 9 2021, 11.41am
The Kuala Lumpur High Court. Several Malaysian mothers won a legal battle for the right to pass their nationality to their children born abroad (AP)


Several Malaysian mothers have won a legal battle for the right to pass their nationality to their children born abroad, a landmark court decision hailed by activists as a giant step toward gender equality.

Malaysia is one of 25 countries that do not give mothers and fathers equal rights. Malaysia’s constitution gives fathers the automatic right to confer citizenship to their children born abroad, but does not mention mothers.

Six Malaysian women and the family support group Family Frontiers filed a legal case in December 2020 against the decades-old law they called discriminatory. The government argued the court had no jurisdiction to hear the issue of citizenship.

Family Frontiers said in a statement that the Kuala Lumpur High Court ruled that Malaysian women have the same automatic rights as Malaysian men to pass their citizenship to their children born overseas.

“Malaysian mothers have faced family separation, along with obstacles to accessing residency, education, health care and social services for their children. Today’s ruling is a monumental step in the direction of gender equality,” Family Frontiers said.

The group said Judge Aktar Tahir ruled that the citizenship law must be read in harmony with another law that prohibits discrimination on the basis of gender. The judge said courts are empowered to interpret the law and that the case doesn’t seek to change policy but to apply the law in a way that ensures justice, it said.

It cited the judge as saying the “grievances of the plaintiffs are real” and “the discrimination is apparent”.

It was not known if the government will appeal against the decision. Home Ministry officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

Family Frontiers has said some Malaysian women remained in abusive marriages so that they don’t lose custody of their children, while others face separation from their children if their marriages end.

Its president, Suri Kempe, said the judgment was a huge relief for all Malaysian mothers whose children are affected and that it marked “one step forward to a more egalitarian and just Malaysia.”

