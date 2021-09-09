Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 9th 2021
News / UK & World

England pressing on with Test preparations amid reports of India Covid scare

By Press Association
September 9 2021, 1.52pm
Jos Buttler is training ahead of the fifth Test (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jos Buttler is training ahead of the fifth Test (Martin Rickett/PA)

Jos Buttler said England have “fingers crossed” that the fifth LV= Insurance Test goes ahead on Friday after India cancelled their final pre-match training session amid reports of a new coronavirus scare.

India head coach Ravi Shastri tested positive during the previous match at the Kia Oval, alongside bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar, with all three remaining in isolation while the squad moved on to Emirates Old Trafford.

All the tourists’ players tested negative on the final day of the fourth Test, but reports from India on Thursday said another member of staff has now contracted the virus. The team’s afternoon net session was then scrapped pending further developments.

Haseeb Hameed diving for a catch during England's training session
Haseeb Hameed diving for a catch during England's training session (Martin Rickett/PA)

Nobody from the India squad or Board of Control for Cricket in India was seen at the ground and the mandatory press conference did not place in its usual slot.

England completed their own pre-match preparations shortly after midday and are hoping the fixture goes ahead as planned.

“At present we’re fully expecting the game to go ahead and we’re preparing to play tomorrow. Fingers crossed the game will go ahead,” said vice-captain Buttler.

“We don’t know too much to be honest. It would be naive to speculate too much on stuff I don’t know about. Things are all fine in our camp. We trained well this morning so, yeah, we’re hopefully all looking forward to the game again tomorrow.”

