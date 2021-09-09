Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On this day in 2012: Andy Murray ends long wait for male British major winner

By Press Association
September 9 2021, 2.03pm
Andy Murray, pictured, was back in action at the US Open this year, the scene of his grand slam breakthrough triumph in 2012 (Seth Wenig/PA)

Andy Murray became the first British man to win a grand slam singles title for 76 years when defeating Novak Djokovic in the US Open final on this day in 2012.

The Scottish star ground past Djokovic 7-6 (8) 7-5 2-6 3-6 6-2 at Flushing Meadows, to land Britain’s first men’s singles grand slam crown since Fred Perry in 1936.

The 25-year-old needed almost five hours to battle past Djokovic in a memorable contest, inking his name into the annals in the process.

Winning Olympic gold had earlier that summer helped propel Murray to that elusive grand slam breakthrough, with the Dunblane native having reached the Wimbledon final in the same year.

Andy Murray’s Dunblane celebration
Andy Murray, pictured, meets crowds in Dunblane after winning Olympic gold in his pivotal 2012 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Murray would go on to claim Wimbledon glory in 2013, before triumphing at the US Open again in 2016.

He reached six other grand slam finals in a glittering career.

Murray underwent major hip surgery in 2019 having suffered injury and pain problems for more than two years.

While the operation proved a success, the sheer scale of damage to the joint had Murray seriously fearing the end of his career.

The now 34-year-old managed to fight his way back onto the circuit however and pushed third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas all the way in a five-set defeat in the first round at this year’s US Open.

