Keanu Reeves back as Neo in first trailer for The Matrix Resurrections

Keanu Reeves reprises his role as Neo in the first trailer for the long-awaited new Matrix film, The Matrix Resurrections.

The footage shows him as Thomas, talking to a therapist, played by Neil Patrick Harris, and telling him: “I’ve had dreams that weren’t just dreams. Am I crazy?”

The trailer also shows him reuniting with Carrie Ann Moss’s Trinity, but it seems the pair no longer recognise each other.

As the pair shake hands, she asks him: “Have we met?” as he shakes his head.

It seems Thomas is taking blue pills regularly, keeping him in line with his current reality, until he eventually throws them away to take a red pill to see that his reality is just a mirage, as Yahya Abdul-Mateen II tells him: “Time to fly.”

It appears Abdul-Matteen, who returns Neo to kung-fu training, is playing a character similar to Laurence Fishburne’s Morpheus.

The film is directed by Lana Wachowski, who helmed and wrote the previous Matrix movies with her sister Lilly.

The first Matrix film debuted in cinemas in 1999, followed by The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions.

The new outing will also star Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, who makes a brief appearance in the trailer, as well as Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick and Christina Ricci.

The Matrix Resurrections is due to be released in UK cinemas