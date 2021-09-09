Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Keanu Reeves back as Neo in first trailer for The Matrix Resurrections

By Press Association
September 9 2021, 3.07pm Updated: September 9 2021, 4.28pm
Keanu Reeves (Ian West/PA)
Keanu Reeves reprises his role as Neo in the first trailer for the long-awaited new Matrix film, The Matrix Resurrections.

The footage shows him as Thomas, talking to a therapist, played by Neil Patrick Harris, and telling him: “I’ve had dreams that weren’t just dreams. Am I crazy?”

The trailer also shows him reuniting with Carrie Ann Moss’s Trinity, but it seems the pair no longer recognise each other.

As the pair shake hands, she asks him: “Have we met?” as he shakes his head.

It seems Thomas is taking blue pills regularly, keeping him in line with his current reality, until he eventually throws them away to take a red pill to see that his reality is just a mirage, as Yahya Abdul-Mateen II tells him: “Time to fly.”

It appears Abdul-Matteen, who returns Neo to kung-fu training, is playing a character similar to Laurence Fishburne’s Morpheus.

The film is directed by Lana Wachowski, who helmed and wrote the previous Matrix movies with her sister Lilly.

The first Matrix film debuted in cinemas in 1999, followed by The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions.

The new outing will also star Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, who makes a brief appearance in the trailer, as well as Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick and Christina Ricci.

The Matrix Resurrections is due to be released in UK cinemas

