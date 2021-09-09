Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 9th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Anne and Sophie get up close with livestock at county show

By Press Association
September 9 2021, 4.00pm
The Princess Royal (left) and the Countess of Wessex (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Royal sisters-in-law the Princess Royal and the Countess of Wessex have paid a joint visit to the Westmorland County Show in Cumbria.

Anne and Sophie were seen exploring the stalls at the event in Crooklands on Thursday.

Anne and Sophie at the Westmorland County Show (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The Westmorland County Show – founded in 1799 – is the one of the oldest agricultural shows in the country.

Sophie was introduced to some of the livestock including the large champion Hereford bull, complete with its winning rosettes.

The Countess of Wessex views the champion Hereford bull at the Westmorland County Show (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Anne was pictured laughing with her hosts as she viewed some of the bulls at the showground.

The princess and the countess sheltered under an umbrella together at one stage.

Anne laughs as she views the bulls at showground (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The show was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, but has returned with the first two-day event in its history,

Visitors have been divided between Wednesday and Thursday to limit numbers and prevent any spread of Covid.

