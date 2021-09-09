Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / UK & World

Number of Covid-19 hospital patients in UK climbs above 8,000

By Press Association
September 9 2021, 5.55pm
Paramedics unload a patient from an ambulance outside the Royal London Hospital during the second wave of coronavirus on January 13 2021 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital in the UK has risen above 8,000 to reach the highest level for nearly six months.

A total of 8,085 patients were in hospital on September 8, according to the latest Government figures.

This is up 6% from the previous week, and is the highest since March 10.

The figures are still well below those recorded at the peak of the second wave of coronavirus, however.

Some 39,254 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital on January 18 – the highest at any point since the pandemic began.

Hospital numbers have been rising slowly but steadily since the third wave of the virus began in May.

In Scotland, 928 patients with Covid-19 are currently in hospital – the highest since late February.

In Wales patient numbers stand at 428 – the highest since mid-March.

By contrast, Northern Ireland is currently recording 472 patients, down slightly from a recent peak of 488.

In England the number is 6,254, up 1% week-on-week but just below the 6,375 recorded on September 6.

