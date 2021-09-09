Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Horse stuck in pond rescued by 16 firefighters

By Press Association
September 9 2021, 6.23pm
Tango the horse is pulled from a pond by firefighters (Lowestoft South Fire Station)
Tango the horse is pulled from a pond by firefighters (Lowestoft South Fire Station)

A horse stuck in a pond needed 16 firefighters to pull her out.

Five crews from three fire stations were dispatched to help on Thursday morning when Tango, who is 32, became stuck in a pond in Mutford in Suffolk.

Neil Henderson, watch manager at Red Watch Lowestoft South fire station, said the rescue took “a lot of hard work”.

He told the East Anglian Daily Times: “We put a special rescue harness under the horse to do a forward drag.

“We then put the strops around Tango and connected a 60-metre general purpose line.

“On the word go, we pulled her and she came out like a cork out of a bottle on to the bank.”

Mr Henderson said she was back to herself within about 10 minutes.

“It puts a smile on our faces when we have a job like that and we have a successful outcome,” he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier