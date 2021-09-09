Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / UK & World

Data protection reforms could lead to huge fines for nuisance calls and texts

By Press Association
September 9 2021, 10.33pm
The Government launches a consultation on changes to the UK’s data landscape post-Brexit (Lauren Hurley/PA)
Tougher penalties for nuisance calls and text messages are being considered in a shake-up of data protection rules.

Currently, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) can fine firms up to £500,000 but the Government wants bring it in line with General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which carries a more hefty top penalty of £17.5 million or 4% of their annual global turnover.

The move comes amid a spike in unwanted marketing calls in the past 18 months.

It forms part of several proposals to change the UK’s data landscape post-Brexit, with the launch of a 10-week consultation.

A broader remit for a reformed ICO, as well as introducing an independent board and chief executive, are at the heart of the changes, ahead of the Government’s preferred candidate John Edwards taking on the role of Information Commissioner from November.

The Government also wants to cut the 65,000 data protection complaints the ICO deals with every year, allowing officers to focus on bigger cases that represent serious harm instead of low impact complaints that make up the vast bulk.

Changes could spell the end for persistent web cookie notices too, which the outgoing Commissioner Elizabeth Denham pushed her G7 counterparts to follow in a meeting earlier this week.

“People’s personal data is used in ever more novel ways; it is right that Government looks to ensure a legislative framework that is fit for the future,” she said.

“A framework that continues to be independently regulated to maintain high standards of protection for people while delivering social and economic benefits.

“My office will provide constructive input and feedback as the work progresses, including through our public response to the consultation, ensuring that the ICO can effectively regulate this legislation.”

Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden said that leaving the EU meant the UK has the freedom to “create a new world-leading data regime that unleashes the power of data across the economy and society”.

“Data is one of the most important resources in the world and we want our laws to be based on common sense, not box-ticking,” he said.

“These reforms will keep people’s data safe and secure, while ushering in a new golden age of growth and innovation right across the UK, as we build back better from the pandemic.”

