Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

What the papers say – September 10

By Press Association
September 10 2021, 2.53am Updated: September 10 2021, 3.01am
What the papers say – September 10 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – September 10 (Peter Byrne/PA)

The papers are led by the nation gearing up for the rollout of the Covid booster vaccine programme.

The Times reports booster jabs are expected to be approved early next week after data revealed they provided a “several-fold increase” in antibodies against Covid-19.

The Daily Telegraph carries an interview with Dame Sarah Gilbert, one of the leading figures in the development of the Oxford AstraZeneca jab, who says a mass rollout of booster jabs may not be needed as immunity is “lasting well” for most people.

Meanwhile, The Independent says French officials have warned the Government’s plans to turn around migrant boats attempting to cross the English Channel will lead to “tragedy”.

The Guardian reports new research has revealed scrapping the universal credit boost will “hit the sickest areas of the UK the hardest”.

Metro leads with rising tensions on public transport, as commuters and staff clash over Covid rules.

A senior coroner has warned a lack of face-to-face GP appointments is “contributing to deaths”, according to the Daily Mail.

The Daily Express reports Chancellor Rishi Sunak has spoken of his “immense pride” over how the economy has rebounded amid the pandemic.

The Daily Mirror leads with Rio Ferdinand speaking of the devastation racist online abuse has caused his family.

And the Financial Times says the European Central Bank has expressed confidence in the eurozone’s economic recovery.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]