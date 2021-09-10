Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / Music

Nicki Minaj pulls out of MTV Video Music Awards performance

By Press Association
September 10 2021, 4.19am
Nicki Minaj has said she has pulled out of a performance at the MTV Video Music Awards (PA)
Nicki Minaj has said she has pulled out of a performance at the MTV Video Music Awards (PA)

Nicki Minaj has said she has pulled out of a performance at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The superstar rapper, who had not been formally unveiled as taking to the stage at the ceremony in New York, revealed the news on Twitter, promising to explain why at a later date.

Replying to a fan, Minaj wrote: “I just pulled out. I’ll explain why another day.”

Super Bass rapper Minaj, 38, then praised VMAs producer Bruce Gilmer and promised to attend the ceremony next year.

She said: “But I love those guys at MTV. thank you Bruce. I love you so much. Next year we there baby.”

Minaj is not the first star to pull out of this year’s VMAs, which are taking place in the early hours of Monday UK time at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn.

It was announced last week singer-songwriter Lorde would not be appearing as planned at the ceremony.

Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj said she will no longer be performing at the MTV VMAs (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

On Thursday the New Zealander explained the “very necessary” Covid safety protocols were responsible.

She said: “It’s just that we were planning this insanely amazing many-bodied intimate dance performance, not fully understanding the (very necessary!) safety protocols that are in place, and the masking and distancing just meant it wasn’t gonna be what I dreamed, and you know I can’t make something less than outstanding for you guys. I hope you understand.”

Those who will be performing at the VMAs include Camila Cabello, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Kacey Musgraves, Lil Nas X, Machine Gun Kelly, Shawn Mendes and Olivia Rodrigo.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier