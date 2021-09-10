Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
US Open day 11: Emma Raducanu believe it?

By Press Association
September 10 2021, 6.55am
Emma Raducanu made history in New York (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Emma Raducanu stunned the tennis world yet again by reaching the US Open final.

The 18-year-old from Kent, playing at only her second grand slam event, dismantled 17th seed Maria Sakkari 6-1 6-4 in a one-sided semi-final lasting only 84 minutes.

She will face Canada’s Leylah Fernandez, who upset second seed Aryna Sabalenka in a three-set thriller, in Saturday’s all-teenage final.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at an historic day 11 at Flushing Meadows.

Picture of the day

US Open Tennis
No, we don’t quite believe it either Emma (Frank Franklin II)

Tweet (s) of the day

Stat of the day

Raducanu is the first qualifier – male or female – to make the final of any grand slam tournament

Shot of the day

No better way to win it

Kids in America

Stat of the day II

The final is the first to feature two teenagers since 17-year-old Serena Williams beat 18-year-old Martina Hingis in 1999 – before either of this year’s finalists were born.

Fallen seeds

US Open Tennis
Aryna Sabalenka bowed out in the semis (Seth Wenig/AP)

Aryna Sabalenka (2), Maria Sakkari (17)

Brit watch

US Open Tennis
Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares are looking for US Open glory (Seth Wenig/AP)

Besides Raducanu’s heroics, Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury guaranteed there will be a British winner in the men’s doubles after they both reached the final. Murray and Bruno Soares are into their first grand slam final since reuniting at the start of the year, with the 2016 champions beating John Peers and Filip Polasek 6-3 3-6 6-4. Salisbury and Rajeev Ram secured a 7-6 (5) 6-4 victory over American’s Steve Johnson and Sam Querrey.

Up next

It’s a tough act to follow but Novak Djokovic will bid to take the next step on his bid to secure the calendar grand slam when he takes on Alexander Zverev in a blockbuster semi-final. Before that second seed Daniil Medvedev meets rising Canadian star Felix Auger-Aliassime.

