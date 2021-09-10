Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Teenage sensation Emma Raducanu through to US Open final

By Press Association
September 10 2021, 7.01am Updated: September 10 2021, 1.49pm
Emma Raducanu beat Maria Sakkari to reach the US Open final (PA)
Emma Raducanu beat Maria Sakkari to reach the US Open final (PA)

Emma Raducanu admits the innocence of youth has carried her on the remarkable journey to the US Open final.

The 18-year-old from Kent has defied the odds and stunned the tennis world by becoming the first qualifier to reach a grand slam final.

Her 6-1 6-4 victory over 17th seed Maria Sakkari set up a prime-time Arthur Ashe Court showdown with Canadian 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez on Saturday.

The young duo have swept past a host of vastly more experienced players to set up the first all-teenage final since Serena Williams beat Martina Hingis in 1999, before this year’s finalists were born.

Raducanu said: “I think honestly being young, there is an element of you do play completely free.

“But I’m sure that when I’m older or have more experience, yeah, the same will happen to me. I think the tables will turn. Some younger players will come through.

US Open Tennis
Emma Raducanu is yet to drop a set at the US Open (Frank Franklin II/AP)

“Honestly right now I’m just thinking of the game plan, how to execute. That’s what’s landed me in this situation. It hasn’t been focusing on who’s expected to win this match or that one.

“I think it’s just taking care of the day. That’s what I’m doing quite well at the moment.”

Raducanu is one victory away from becoming Britain’s first female grand slam winner since Virginia Wade won Wimbledon in 1977.

With an understatement which has almost become as familiar as her stunning tennis, she added: “It’s a surprise. Yeah, honestly I just can’t believe it. A shock. Crazy. All of the above.

US Open Tennis
Maria Sakkari could not get to grips with her young opponent (Frank Franklin II/AP)

“But it means a lot to be here in this situation. I wanted obviously to be playing grand slams, but I didn’t know how soon that would be.

“To be in a grand slam final at this stage of my career, yeah, I have no words. I’ve only really been on tour for a month, two months, since Wimbledon. It’s pretty crazy to me.”

Sakkari, the 26-year-old world number 18 from Greece, had no answer to Raducanu’s boundless energy and nerveless shotmaking.

“I mean, it’s huge what she has accomplished,” she said. “They are both young. They play fearless. They have nothing to lose playing against us.

“I have to give credit to both of them, both of the young girls, that they take their chances. They’re out there fighting for that title. Very well done to both for getting here.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]