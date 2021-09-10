Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Inspirational ‘Captain Tobias’ set to complete latest charity challenge

By Press Association
September 10 2021, 7.59am Updated: September 10 2021, 8.08am
Tobias Weller is nearing the end of his latest charity challenge (Danny Lawson/PA)
Inspirational fundraiser “Captain Tobias” will complete his latest epic feat this weekend when he swims and trikes his way to the end of a year-long ironman challenge for charity.

Tobias Weller, 10, who has cerebral palsy and autism, was nicknamed “Captain” after he was inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore to do a series of challenges during the pandemic lockdowns which have so far raised more than than £150,000.

He announced his ironman challenge during the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year show in December, when he won the inaugural Captain Sir Tom Moore Young Unsung Hero Award and met his hero.

By then, he had completed the 42.2km marathon distance on his race runner, when he was cheered over the line by Olympic gold medalist Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill in August 2020.

He had started the 180km trike ironman component, which he is planning to complete near his home in Sheffield on Sunday.

Tobias began the 4km swim in June – when the pools reopened after Covid closures – and is due to finish the very last leg at the international competition pool at Ponds Forge, Sheffield, on Saturday.

Tobias told the PA news agency: “I’m so excited about finishing my Ironman Challenge this weekend – it’s going to be awesome.

“When people clap and cheer for me, it makes me feel magnificent.

“I’ve raised over £150,000 so far. That’s a lot of money, isn’t it?

“If I can make even more money for my favourite charities, I’ll be chuffed to bits.

“I’m chuffed to bits that I’m continuing to get stronger whilst raising money for charity.

“I can swim so much better than I could before and that makes me feel brilliant.”

Tobias captured the attention of the nation when he started his first marathon using a walker in March 2020, shortly after the pandemic struck.

He finished 70 days later and, in June 2020, started a second one, this time using a race runner loaned from CPTeens.

He has since been gifted a race runner from Quest 88 and Jiraffe gave him his trike for the next challenge.

Tobias’s mum Ruth Garbutt said: “I am, once again, bursting with pride for my son.

“It’s taken him over a year to get to this point and he has never, once, wanted to give up.

Tobias Weller alongside Olympic athlete Jessica Ennis-Hill
“We’ve been out triking every weekend throughout the winter, through rain, wind and hail. His determination and tenacity are humbling.”

Ms Garbutt said: “He’s triked 180km in distances of 5km or 6km. Each of those is exhausting for him.

“He’s built up the distances throughout the challenge and can now swim 400m in one session.”

Tobias has split the money he has raised between Paces School in Sheffield – which he attends – and The Children’s Hospital Charity, which supports Sheffield Children’s Hospital, where he has been treated many times.

The charity has explained how it is spending its share on a new two-year children’s exercise and physical activity therapist post at its Ryegate Centre in the city.

Ms Garbutt thanked Swim! and Virgin Gym in Sheffield for allowing Tobias to use their pools for free to complete the challenge.

More details at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/captaintobias9

