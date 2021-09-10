Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Final Test between England and India in doubt over visitors’ Covid-19 concerns

By Press Association
September 10 2021, 8.40am
The final Test was still in major doubt just hours before it was due to start at Old Trafford (Zac Goodwin/PA)
England’s deciding Test against India at Emirates Old Trafford was hanging by a thread on Friday morning, with the first day of the match set to be abandoned due to Covid-19 concerns.

The fifth LV= Insurance Test was due to begin at 11am but less than three hours before the scheduled start, it seemed highly unlikely that any cricket would take place.

India scrapped their final pre-match training session on Thursday, as well as their mandatory press conference, with the squad confined to their hotel rooms due to a member of their backroom staff returning a positive test.

India cancelled training on Thursday
India cancelled training on Thursday (Martin Rickett/PA)

The threat to the match appeared to recede when the England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed on Wednesday evening that a fresh round of PCR tests had come back fully negative, but it has been reported that a number of players remain wary of taking the field.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has been, perhaps tellingly, silent on the matter.

The ECB and the BCCI have spent much of the past 24 hours steeped in negotiations and they were continuing even as fans were beginning the journeys to attend the sold-out fixture.

