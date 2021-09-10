Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / UK & World

Duchess of Cambridge hails ‘incredible’ British tennis star Raducanu

By Press Association
September 10 2021, 10.23am
Emma Raducanu celebrates defeating Greece’s Maria Sakkari to reach the Women’s Final of the US Open (ZUMA/PA)
The Duchess of Cambridge has hailed the “incredible achievement” of young British tennis star Emma Raducanu after she reached the US Open final.

Kate, a keen tennis fan and patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, sent the 18-year-old “the best of luck” ahead of her bid to win the grand slam tournament on Saturday.

Her messages, sent through the Duke and Duchess of Cambridges’ official Twitter account, comes after Raducanu became the first British woman to reach the final at Flushing Meadows since Virginia Wade won the title 53 years ago.

The royal tweet said: “What an incredible achievement at this year’s #USOpen @EmmaRaducanu!”

Including a fingers crossed emoji, it continued: “We will all be rooting for you tomorrow”, adding: “Wishing you the best of luck!”

The tweet was signed off “C”, the initial of the duchess’s full name, Catherine.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also joined in the praise of the young tennis player on Twitter.

He tweeted: “Well done @EmmaRaducanu for a brilliant win at the #USOpen. The whole country will be cheering you on in the final.”

