Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Wildfire in Spain kills firefighter, forces evacuations and shuts motorway

By Press Association
September 10 2021, 10.25am
A helicopter makes a water drop over a wildfire in Estepona, Spain (AP Photo/Sergio Rodrigo)
A helicopter makes a water drop over a wildfire in Estepona, Spain (AP Photo/Sergio Rodrigo)

A wildfire that kept advancing through forest land and prompted the evacuation of nearly 1,000 residents has claimed the life of one firefighter, authorities in southern Spain say.

The blaze in a mountain range of the Malaga province broke out late on Wednesday and was fanned by strong winds with shifting directions. Some 940 people were evacuated near the resort town of Estepona and three other municipalities, the Andalusia regional authorities said.

The region’s fire extinguishing service, Infoca, said that a 44-year-old firefighter died as a result of burns caused by the flames.

Spain Wildfires
A forest firefighter works in a wildfire in Estepona, Spain (AP Photo/Sergio Rodrigo)

The victim was part of a crew of nearly 300 firefighters working on the ground and helped by 29 planes and helicopters, authorities said.

Jose Gracia Urbano, the mayor of Estepona, told reporters that investigators were looking at the fire as the result of possible arson, given that it started in two different places late in the evening as the wind was gusting.

“It’s very suspicious,” Urbano said, in comments carried by TVE, Spain’s public broadcaster.

Smoke from the blaze also led to the closure of some nine miles on the AP-7, a major motorway. Although traffic resumed, it was blocked again as stronger winds fanned the flames. At least two smaller roads remained closed.

The regional fire extinguishing service said that the rugged terrain made quelling the flames difficult.

“It has pronounced slopes and there is a strong west wind that is complicating the work,” Infoca said in a statement.

Wildfires — some natural and others manmade — are common in southern Europe during the hot, dry summer months.

Spain’s Ministry for Ecological Transition said that, as of August 29, 186,000 acres of forest and bush areas in the country had burnt in 2021.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier