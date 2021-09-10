Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police chief vows new approach to ‘too many criminals getting away with it’

By Press Association
September 10 2021, 12.05pm
Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Stephen Watson (GMP/PA)
The new Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police (GMP) promised to get tough on crime and blamed a “failure of senior leadership” as he outlined his plans to turn around the crisis-hit, failing force.

In a marked change of tone, Stephen Watson pledged a new approach to “too many criminals, frankly, getting away with it”.

He said the force will now investigate every crime, pursue all reasonable lines of inquiry, and open more cell capacity.

Mr Watson promised many more arrests with “surge activity” to fight crime, including “dialled-up muscularity” and “real ferocity” in tackling organised crime gangs.

“We will take your cars and we will take your cash and we will take your houses,” he said.

Hillsborough disaster court case
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham spoke of a culture of ‘defeatism’ at GMP which had been in place for 20 years (Peter Byrne/PA)

Mr Watson presented his plans to Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham at a meeting of the Greater Manchester Combined Authority on Friday.

The former chief constable of South Yorkshire Police was appointed to the GMP role after the force was put in special measures by police watchdogs following a damning report last December.

Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC) revealed that the force had failed to record 80,000 crimes.

Then chief constable Ian Hopkins, who had held the top job at GMP since 2015, stepped down after Mr Burnham came under pressure to sack him.

GMP, the second largest force in England and Wales, has been hit by a series of scandals, hundreds of staff have transferred to other forces, and rank-and-file morale is at rock-bottom.

The new chief was tasked with coming up with a plan, urgently, to turn the force around.

He told the combined authority, made up of councillors from the 10 boroughs of Greater Manchester, of the “pockets of crisis” in the force as he outlined his turnaround plan.

Mr Watson, who has made a series of appointments in HQ command from outside the current leadership of GMP, cited issues of senior leadership, strategic clarity and poor morale among the 6,800 staff, but promised to implement his new plan at pace.

He added: “I have no doubt that our people are equal to the challenge. What has kept our people from delivering, as they want to do, has been a failure of senior leadership.

“And that’s what we’re here to do.

“Our people are fed up but they are not defeated. They are fed up of GMP being slapped about, because of our own poor performance.”

Mr Burnham spoke of a culture of “defeatism” at GMP which had been in place for 20 years.

He said the mayor and police chief had “faced up” to all the problems, pledged greater scrutiny and oversight of the force, and promised a “new era” for GMP.

