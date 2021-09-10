Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021
News / UK & World

Shooting in the US sees at least six wounded in southern Illinois

By Press Association
September 10 2021, 12.22pm
Illinois State Police in armoured trucks shine a spotlight on a building during a manhunt after a shooting in southern Illinois (Daniel Shular/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
A shooting in southern Illinois left at least six people wounded, authorities said, and the suspects reportedly crashed their getaway vehicle into a passenger train before being captured hours later.

The wounded were taken to local hospitals following the shooting in East St. Louis, according to Illinois State Police. Details on their conditions have not been released.

Three suspects were taken into custody, KMOV-TV and KSDK-TV reported. They had reportedly tried to out-run a MetroLink train at a crossing and their vehicle was struck, and then they continued to flee.

Authorities didn’t indicate whether a motive for the shooting was known.

East St. Louis Police Chief Kendall Perry earlier had said that “multiple people” were shot outside the East Side Meat Market. Police in East St. Louis, which is located just across the Mississippi River from St. Louis, Missouri, were investigating along with Illinois State Police.

