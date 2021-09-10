Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 11th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Granddaughter of Queen’s cousin joined by royals for second marriage ceremony

By Press Association
September 10 2021, 3.08pm Updated: September 10 2021, 4.05pm
Flora Ogilvy with her husband Timothy Vesterberg (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The granddaughter of the Queen’s cousin has celebrated her marriage for the second time alongside friends and family in central London.

Flora Ogilvy, 25, who is the granddaughter of Princess Alexandra, tied the knot with fiance Timothy Vesterberg in a private ceremony on September 26 last year – when numbers were restricted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Flora Ogilvy – Timothy Vesterberg wedding- London
But on Friday the couple held a second ceremony where they were joined by guests including royal family members.

Ms Ogilvy was pictured arriving at St James’ Chapel in Piccadilly with her parents James and Julia Ogilvy and her brother Alexander Ogilvy.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex talk to Princess Michael of Kent, centre, following the wedding of Flora Ogilvy
The bride wore a white sweetheart neckline wedding gown, designed by Phillipa Lepley, with a pearl detailed tiara and held a small bouquet by Izabela Davi.

The service was led by the Reverend Lucy Winkett with music by the Choir of the Chapel Royal and was followed by a reception at the State Apartments at St James’ Palace.

PA understands the maid of honour was Lady Marina Windsor and the bridesmaids were Maud and Isabella Windsor, and Victoria Litchfield.

Ms Oglivy later posed with her husband underneath an archway adorned with white flowers.

Flora Ogilvy – Timothy Vesterberg wedding- London
Royal guests included the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra, as well as the Earl of Wessex and the Countess of Wessex.

TV presenter Ben Fogle was also pictured at the ceremony with his wife Marina.

