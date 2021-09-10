Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
England’s Laurie Canter sets halfway target at PGA Championship

By Press Association
September 10 2021, 3.23pm
England’s Laurie Canter set the halfway target in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth (Steven Paston/PA)
England’s Laurie Canter set the halfway target in the BMW PGA Championship as the Ryder Cup qualifying battle continued to dominate the agenda at Wentworth.

Canter carded eight birdies and two bogeys in a second round of 66 to post a halfway total of 11 under par, three shots clear of a six-strong group which included former Open champion Shane Lowry.

Lowry matched Canter’s 66 as he looked to cement his place in the automatic Ryder Cup qualifying places and secure a coveted debut at Whistling Straits later this month.

Canter had missed the cut in his previous three events and the 31-year-old from Bath said: “Given my recent form, it’s just nice to be playing tomorrow.

“If I knew what was different from the last few weeks I would tell you, but I don’t. It’s golf. I don’t think there’s much of a difference between playing well and not.

“If you’re out here, you’re capable of shooting a low number. I think sometimes just getting up and down at the right time, hitting the green at the right time, the momentum that can give you is huge.

“I’ve come here and watched this event over the years so it’s great to even be part of it, but to be up at the top of the leaderboard at the moment is great so we will keep doing the same things and see what happens.”

Shane Lowry
Ireland’s Shane Lowry on the 11th tee during day two of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth (Steven Paston/PA)

Lowry and Lee Westwood’s Ryder Cup places are under threat from Austria’s Bernd Wiesberger, who could overtake Rory McIlroy in the European points list with a top-50 finish or better.

That would mean McIlroy qualifies via the world points list instead of Lowry, who in turn could knock Westwood out with a top-eight finish or better, depending on Westwood’s result.

Westwood was on course to miss the cut when he covered the front nine in 37 to fall back to level par, but made four birdies on the back nine to record a second-successive 70.

“I’m here to try and win the BMW PGA Championship and Sunday night, if you’re in the team, then you start thinking about the Ryder Cup,” Westwood said.

Lee Westwood
England’s Lee Westwood on the eighth tee during day two of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth (Steven Paston/PA)

“There’s so many variables as well with the way we’ve set up the qualification this time around. This tournament is heavily loaded compared to everything else we’ve done and I think it’s something to maybe look at in the future.

“You can see how players are reacting to it out on the golf course. You know there’s people right in there and they are shooting scores where clearly they have got other things on their mind.

“I’ve played with Shane, he’s managed to block everything out well and play well and Shane Lowry is the kind of player that you want on your Ryder Cup team. I’m pleased to see him play well.”

