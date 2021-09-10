Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 11th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Community cruises aim to help visually impaired bounce back from pandemic

By Press Association
September 10 2021, 5.24pm
Nanjiba Misbah (middle) and other members of the RNIB on a boat trip (RNIB/GoBoat/PA)
Nanjiba Misbah (middle) and other members of the RNIB on a boat trip (RNIB/GoBoat/PA)

A boat company in London has partnered with the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) to offer “community cruises” to the visually impaired.

Eco-friendly boat company GoBoat London and the RNIB hope the scheme in Paddington will improve mental health and create opportunities for socialising.

The RNIB found that two-thirds of people with sight loss feel less independent after the Covid-19 pandemic, while GoBoat’s co-founder has experience with sight loss.

“The RNIB is an amazing charity that is close to our hearts as our co-founder, Grant Sweeney’s late mother suffered from sight-loss,” said GoBoat head of marketing, Ryan Price.

“We look forward to working with them and continuing to have them involved in this great initiative.”

A RNIB member going onto a boat, aided by a crew member.
RNIB members going on a boat trip organised by GoBoat (RNIB/GoBoat/PA)

Nanjiba Misbah, who enjoyed one of the cruises, said: “What an amazing experience.

“I’d never even thought about trying to get on to the river so when RNIB told us about this initiative I couldn’t wait.

“The GoBoat staff have been so nice and accommodating and the verbal tour of the canal was so much fun.

“I’m partially sighted so the guide really helped me truly visualise things. I’ll definitely be doing it again.”

Members of the RNIB getting ready to go on a boat trip organised by GoBoat
Members of the RNIB getting ready to go on a boat trip organised by GoBoat (RNIB/GoBoat/PA)

Beki Tolliday, community connection manager at the RNIB, said: “Coronavirus turned everyone’s world upside down but people with sight loss also faced challenges with social distancing and the physical changes made to streets, shop layouts and processes.

“Community Cruises is a fun experience that will allow the blind and partially sighted people on the boat trip to connect with others and enjoy learning about parts of London.”

Every Tuesday for the remainder of the year, GoBoat will be providing free boat trips to any community groups or charities who want to take part.

More details can be found at www.goboat.co.uk.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]