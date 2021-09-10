Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa delayed to 2024

The Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa is not speeding into cinemas anytime soon.

The film’s release date has been pushed back a year — to May 24, 2024, Warner Bros said. It had originally been set for June 2023.

George Miller is returning to write and direct the film, which is being touted as Australia’s biggest production ever.

The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy is set to play the title role, which Charlize Theron originated in Fury Road.

Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II also star.

Mad Max: Fury Road had a famously turbulent production, but out of the fires came a critical hit that went on to score 10 Oscar nominations, including for best picture and best director, winning six.

Yet it was still in the red after more than 375 million dollars in global receipts.

The studio also said that the new adaptation of Salem’s Lot will hit theatres on September 9, 2022.