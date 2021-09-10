Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make red carpet return at The Last Duel premiere

By Press Association
September 10 2021, 9.03pm
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the premiere of the film The Last Duel (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the premiere of the film The Last Duel (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have made their red carpet return at the Venice International Film Festival.

Pop superstar Lopez, 52, joined boyfriend Affleck, 49, at the premiere of Sir Ridley Scott’s eagerly awaited historical epic The Last Duel.

Italy Venice Film Festival 2021 The Last Duel Red Carpet
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the premiere of the film The Last Duel (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Affleck wrote the screenplay alongside Matt Damon and Nicole Holofcener and stars in a supporting role.

The couple kissed as they posed for the cameras, with Lopez wearing a white gown and Affleck opting for a tuxedo.

Italy Venice Film Festival 2021 The Last Duel Red Carpet
The couple on the red carpet at the Venice International Film Festival (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Singer and actress Lopez and award-winning actor and director Affleck got engaged in 2002 and looked set to marry before going their separate ways.

Fans had been reminiscing about the “Bennifer” romance after Lopez announced her split from former professional baseball star Alex Rodriguez, 46, in April.

The rumour mill went into overdrive when Affleck and Lopez were spotted together in Montana in May.

Lopez confirmed they were back together in a post for her 52nd birthday.

