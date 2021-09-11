Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 11th 2021
News / UK & World

Two killed as tornado strikes small Italian island

By Press Association
September 11 2021, 8.23am
Damage caused by a tornado on the Italian island of Pantelleria (AP)
A tornado on a small Italian island in the Mediterranean swept up several cars, killing two people and injuring several others, firefighters said.

In a tweet, firefighters said the twister struck on Pantelleria, which is south of Sicily, shortly before 7pm on Friday.

“Utility posts bent over, roofs damaged and trees knocked down,” the firefighters said.

The largely arid island is popular with vacationers.

The Italian news agency Ansa said the dead were identified as island residents, a firefighter who is stationed on the island and an 86-year-old man.

The aftermath of a tornado in Pantelleria, Sicily (AP)
The victims were in separate cars which were among some 10 vehicles that were flipped into the air by the force of the tornado, Ansa said.

At least one car landed on its roof while another ended up on its smashed front end.

Nine persons were injured, including two in critical condition, Pantelleria mayor Vincenzo Vittorio Campo told Sky TG24 TV.

No one appeared to be missing on the island, the mayor said.

The dead were thrown free of their vehicles, with one victim landing on a low wall and the other on the ground, Ansa said.

