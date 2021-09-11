Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Minute’s silence held across Northern Ireland in memory of those killed on 9/11

By Press Association
September 11 2021, 3.25pm
Firefighters at Knock Station in east Belfast stand for a minute silence in memory of those who lost their lives in the 9/11 terror attacks. (Rebecca Black/PA)
A minute’s silence has been held across Northern Ireland in memory of those killed in the 9/11 terror attacks 20 years ago.

Firefighters at stations across the region stood in silent tribute at 1.46pm to remember all those who lost their lives, particularly hundreds of their colleagues who died as they worked to rescue survivors from the wreckage.

Around 3,000 people from over 90 nations including 67 from the UK were killed when Islamic extremists hijacked aeroplanes and flew them into the Twin Towers in New York City and the Pentagon, with another crashing into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

